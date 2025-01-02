Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and Packers stack up before Week 18

The Chicago Bears (4-12) will face the Green Bay Packers (11-5) in Week 18, where Chicago is looking to snap a 10-game losing streak in their final game of the 2024 season.

The Bears are coming off an ugly 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. While the defense had a respectable performance -- holding the Seahawks to six points -- the offense was atrocious. They managed just a field goal 11 first downs, seven punts and 179 total yards. While Caleb Williams continued to make incredible plays, he was sacked seven times, which now totals 67 on the season, the most ever in franchise history.

Here’s how the Bears and Packers stack up statistically ahead of their Week 18 matchup:

Stats courtesy of Team Rankings, The Football Database, ESPN and Stat Muse

Scoring Offense

Bears: 17.9 PPG (29th)

Packers: 27.4 PPG (8th)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 26: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Passing Offense

Bears: 184.1 YPG (29th)

Packers: 226.1 YPG (12th)

Rushing Offense

Bears: 103.2 YPG (25th)

Packers: 144.6 YPG (5th)

Total Offense

Bears: 287.3 YPG (32nd)

Packers: 370.7 YPG (7th)

First Downs

Bears: 280 (25th)

Packers: 323 (10th)

Penalties

Bears: 51.4 penalty YPG (17th)

Packers: 49.1 penalty YPG (9th)

Sacks Allowed

Bears: 67 (1st)

Packers: 19 (24th)

Turnover Differential

Bears: +8 (9th)

Packers: +12 (3rd)

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks line up during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Scoring Defense

Bears: 21.8 PPG (12th)

Packers: 19.6 PPG (6th)

Passing Defense

Bears: 220.1 YPG (18th)

Packers: 219.8 YPG (17th)

Rushing Defense

Bears: 133.4 YPG (27th)

Packers: 100.4 YPG (6th)

Total Defense

Bears: 353.4 YPG (25th)

Packers: 320.2 YPG (8th)

Sacks

Bears: 37 (19th)

Packers: 44 (7th)

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and Packers stack up before Week 18