Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and Packers stack up before Week 18
The Chicago Bears (4-12) will face the Green Bay Packers (11-5) in Week 18, where Chicago is looking to snap a 10-game losing streak in their final game of the 2024 season.
The Bears are coming off an ugly 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. While the defense had a respectable performance -- holding the Seahawks to six points -- the offense was atrocious. They managed just a field goal 11 first downs, seven punts and 179 total yards. While Caleb Williams continued to make incredible plays, he was sacked seven times, which now totals 67 on the season, the most ever in franchise history.
Here’s how the Bears and Packers stack up statistically ahead of their Week 18 matchup:
Stats courtesy of Team Rankings, The Football Database, ESPN and Stat Muse
Scoring Offense
Bears: 17.9 PPG (29th)
Packers: 27.4 PPG (8th)
Passing Offense
Bears: 184.1 YPG (29th)
Packers: 226.1 YPG (12th)
Rushing Offense
Bears: 103.2 YPG (25th)
Packers: 144.6 YPG (5th)
Total Offense
Bears: 287.3 YPG (32nd)
Packers: 370.7 YPG (7th)
First Downs
Bears: 280 (25th)
Packers: 323 (10th)
Penalties
Bears: 51.4 penalty YPG (17th)
Packers: 49.1 penalty YPG (9th)
Sacks Allowed
Bears: 67 (1st)
Packers: 19 (24th)
Turnover Differential
Bears: +8 (9th)
Packers: +12 (3rd)
Scoring Defense
Bears: 21.8 PPG (12th)
Packers: 19.6 PPG (6th)
Passing Defense
Bears: 220.1 YPG (18th)
Packers: 219.8 YPG (17th)
Rushing Defense
Bears: 133.4 YPG (27th)
Packers: 100.4 YPG (6th)
Total Defense
Bears: 353.4 YPG (25th)
Packers: 320.2 YPG (8th)
Sacks
Bears: 37 (19th)
Packers: 44 (7th)
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Statistical Breakdown: How Bears and Packers stack up before Week 18