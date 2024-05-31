State semifinal softball: Harlingen South ends Aledo’s season in dramatic fashion, more

The UIL high school softball Class 5A and 6A state softball semifinals are here. Friday’s final three games were scheduled to take place at Red and Charline McCombs Field on Friday but were moved to East View High School in Georgetown due to inclement weather in Austin.

Harlingen South stymies Aledo, ends Bearcats’ season in run down

Aledo softball’s season ended in the Class 5A state semifinals in heartbreaking fashion.

To end the ballgame, sophomore Jordyn Edington was caught in a run down after Harlingen South first baseman Kailee Silva bobbled what would’ve been the game ending putout. Edington was tagged out, and the Hawks secured a 1-0 victory over Aledo on Friday at East View High School.

FINAL | Harlingen South 1, Aledo 0



Chaos. Addie Perry hits a grounder but it’s bobbled and she’s safe. But Jordyn Edington is caught in a pickle to end it.



Hawk Softball advances to the UIL Class 5A state championship. Brutal way to end the season for the Bearcats. pic.twitter.com/Xgf5shN5WK — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) May 31, 2024

Edington bolted for home but turned around once she realized the throw would beat her. She hit a two out double with Aledo down to its last out, putting her team in a position to tie. It was one of three Bearcat hits in the game.

Aledo head coach Heather Meyers declined an interview with the Star-Telegram after the game.

The Bearcats, at the end of the day, could not find an answer to junior Lexi Sandoval, the Hawks’ (36-4) starting pitcher. They had three opportunities with runners in scoring position but could not secure the timely base hit.

Sandoval finished with 10 strikeouts and two walks in 6 2/3 innings pitched. Amira Rodriguez came in for the final at bat, forcing the ground out that eventually resulted in the run down.

The Hawk defense was far from perfect with two errors in the game, but the mistakes were inconsequential. Aledo’s sole defensive error, on the other hand, made a big impact.

In the third inning, Aledo (35-4) shortstop Ana Flores could not make a play on a ground ball, which allowed Rodriguez to reach safely. Emily Ruiz followed it up with an RBI single that paved the way for the victory.

Flores made up for the mistake in the sixth inning, making a diving play to give the Bearcats some momentum heading into their final offensive chance.

A phenomenal diving catch for Aledo SS Ana Flores. Bearcat fans are fired up.



Aledo’s last chance is coming up. Harlingen South leads 1-0 (MID 7).



Due up: McKean, Marx, Edington. pic.twitter.com/20IOasfmTy — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) May 31, 2024

Aledo starting pitcher Taylor McKean was not charged with any runs due to the error. She ended the ballgame allowing one hit and striking out 14 batters in seven innings.

McKean put the Bearcats in a position to win with a stellar start, but the Bearcat offense did not provide any run support. Aledo made its seventh appearance in the state tournament while Harlingen South made its first.