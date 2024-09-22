Stat: Real Madrid equal 73-year-old penalty record after Mbappe’s goal vs Espanyol

Since the beginning of the 2024/25 La Liga season, Real Madrid have made a habit of winning penalties, and this trend continued with another opportunity from the spot, this time in their match against Espanyol.

The penalty came after a contentious decision following a challenge on Endrick, and it was confidently converted into a goal by Kylian Mbappe.

So far, Real Madrid have been awarded five penalties in the opening stages of the league. These penalties came against Las Palmas, Betis, Real Sociedad (with two awarded in that match), and most recently against Espanyol.

All five have been converted, with Vinicius scoring two and Mbappe netting the other three.

Equalling a 73-year-old record

This series of penalties has set a notable milestone for the club. Interestingly, the last time Real Madrid were awarded five penalties in their first six league games was back in 1951, marking a record that has stood for 73 years.

According to statistics from MisterChip, this is the first time in more than seven decades that the team has seen such a run of penalty decisions in their favour so early in the season.

Real Madrid have been awarded five penalties in six matches. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)

These penalties have had a significant impact on some of the matches, helping Real Madrid break deadlocks and push ahead when the games were tight.

The ability to consistently convert these chances has proven crucial, especially in difficult matches where they needed an edge.

There has been criticism

Despite their strong start and the string of penalties, Real Madrid are currently sitting in second place in the league standings. They are just one point behind Barcelona, who still have a game in hand.

This close competition with their arch-rivals keeps the race for the top spot intense, and both teams will be looking to maintain their momentum as the season progresses.

Interestingly enough, though, many have questions refereeing decision during the penalties Madrid have won. But while the frequency of penalties has raised some eyebrows, the effectiveness of Real Madrid’s attackers, particularly Vinicius and Mbappe, cannot be ignored.

Their composure from the spot has been instrumental in ensuring these opportunities are not wasted. As the season continues, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if this trend continues, and how it impacts the title race.