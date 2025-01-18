Stat: Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are the 2nd worst in La Liga in last 20 years

A damning statistic, highlighting the woes of Barcelona in La Liga at present, has late on Saturday come to the fore online.

This, of course, comes after Barca endured something of an evening to forget.

The Blaugrana marked their return to action a short time ago, making the trip to the Estadio Coliseum for a La Liga meeting with Getafe.

Hansi Flick’s troops headed into proceedings with confidence high in the camp, following a quartet of successive victories across all competitions.

When all was said and done on Saturday, however, the visitors were forced to make do with a share of the spoils.

After Jules Koundé opened the scoring inside the ten-minute mark, Mauro Arambarri struck a decisive equaliser for Getafe late in the first-half.

As much means that, should Real Madrid get the better of Las Palmas on Sunday, Los Blancos will move a full seven points clear of Barcelona in the La Liga table.

Not only that, but it also means that Hansi Flick’s Barca have continued to secure for themselves unwanted pieces of recent history.

As revealed by statisticians Opta:

‘Barcelona have 39 points after their first 20 games in La Liga 2024/25. Since the 2004/05 season, only once have they scored fewer points.’

Conor Laird – GSFN