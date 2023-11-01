Stassi Schroeder Embraces Her Spooky Spirit as She Celebrates First Halloween as Family of Four

The 'Vanderpump Rules' alum shares her two kids with husband Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder Clark/Instagram

Stassi Schroeder is getting into the spooky spirit.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 35, ushered in the spooky season, celebrating Halloween with her husband and two kids for the first time as a family of four.

Schroeder shared a series of photos to her Instagram of her family's costume, which took a page out of Edgar Allen Poe's poem "The Raven." Schroeder, her daughter Hartford, 2, and her son Messer, 7 weeks, all went as ravens, while husband Beau Clark dressed as Poe himself.

"Edger Allen Beau & his pack of ravens. 🐦‍⬛," the mom of two wrote in her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Pregnant Stassi Schroeder 'Trying to Hold This Baby In' to Avoid Missing Daughter's First Day of School

In September, the reality star announced the arrival of son Messer in an Instagram post, with a series of photos from the hospital showing her smiling as she held her baby boy.

“MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 am on September 7th, 7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches,” Schroeder wrote in her caption at the time. “We love him so much already.”

“Send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him,” the mom of two added.

Later that month, Schroeder got real about her postpartum journey and posted photos of herself with newborn son Messer and daughter Hartford on a family day out.

“Three of us are wearing diapers,” Schroeder joked in her caption.

In the first photo shared, Schroeder smiled as she cradled her baby boy while in a restaurant, with a bottle placed on top of the table the family was seated at.

Story continues

The following photo showed daughter Hartford climbing a chair in the restaurant beside dad Clark, who looked up at her from his seat.

Schroeder and Clark married in 2020 after getting engaged in July 2019, during their last season of Vanderpump Rules.

The couple revealed that they were expecting a baby boy one week after Schroeder announced that she was pregnant with their second child in March.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.