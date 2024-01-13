Starting Five: The top women's college basketball games this weekend feature Iowa vs. Indiana

College football is officially over, which means it's time to pivot to that other college game many people love so much: college basketball.

March Madness is just nine weeks away. The biggest story in hoops this season is, of course, Iowa All-American Caitlin Clark, the logo-shooting superstar who is on pace to break the NCAA scoring record. She's the hottest ticket in town whenever Iowa plays, be it at home or on the road.

But she's far from the only one drawing eyeballs to the women's game. USC freshman Juju Watkins, along with a handful of sophomores at UCLA, prove the future of the women's game is in good hands. Veteran bigs like Virginia Tech's Liz Kitley and Stanford's Cameron Brink want to take their teams deeper into the postseason than they did last year, and look primed to do it.

Bottom line: Players in the women's game are as skilled as they've ever been, and there are more and more great games as a result.

Here are five to watch this weekend (all times ET):

No. 13 Indiana at No. 3 Iowa, Saturday, 8 p.m., Fox

The marquee game of the weekend is a rematch the Hoosiers have been waiting for. Last February, Caitlin Clark’s buzzer-beating game-winner became a social media sensation as then No. 6 Iowa topped then No. 2 Indiana. Indiana lost one of its best guards to graduation but the Hoosiers are still one of the Big Ten’s best defensive teams, holding opponents to a league-low 37.4% from the field. They’ll have their hands full trying to slow Clark, who is just 284 points from becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history.

No. 8 Stanford at No. 5 Colorado, Sunday, 2 p.m., Pac-12

Find someone with the Pac-12 Network — those people are few and far between but they do exist — and borrow their log-in credentials to watch a matchup with huge postseason implications. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer is just three games from becoming the winningest coach in college basketball, which will break Coach K’s record. But first the Cardinal has to travel to the mountain schools, arguably the toughest trip in women’s college hoops. Good luck to anyone trying to slow Buffs point guard Jaylyn Sherrod (14.6 points, 5.7 assists per game). The game will likely come down to how it’s called. Colorado is a dominant team when it’s allowed to be physical, and the Cardinal are tough to beat when All-American forward Brink (18.5 points, 11.3 rebounds per game) stays out of foul trouble.

No. 2 UCLA at No. 6 USC, Sunday, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Los Angeles

There are just two unbeaten teams left in women’s college basketball: No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 UCLA. No. 6 USC is determined to change that this weekend, and get some revenge on its crosstown rival. It’s almost certain that USC superstar Juju Watkins (26.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game) will win national freshman of the year honors, but the Bruins have their own youth movement, with four sophomores averaging double-digits, led by center Lauren Betts (16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds per game).

No. 10 Texas at No. 12 Kansas State, Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Losing Rori Harmon, the best two-way guard in the country, to a season-ending knee injury is going to catch up with Texas at some point. But so far the Longhorns have been able to weather the storm, a testament to their staunch defense and team-wide talent (post player Taylor Jones leads UT with 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game). But Kansas State actually has the best defense in the Big 12, and second best in the country, holding opponents to just 31.5% from the field. The Wildcats also have Ayoka Lee, who averages 19.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and shoots 67.8% from the field (yes, you read that correctly).

No. 11 Virginia Tech at No. 20 Florida State, Sunday, 1 p.m., ESPN

The Hokies are still flying high after Kitley’s game-winner over NC State earlier this week, and now they’ve got to go on the road and deal with Ta’Niya Latson (20.3 points, 3.6 assists per game), the 2023 national freshman of the year. The play of Kitley, who has recorded 11 double-doubles this season, will be crucial for Virginia Tech. So will the performance of guard Georgia Amoore, one of the best playmakers in the college game. FSU is coming off an impressive win over red-hot No. 22 North Carolina.

