Starters for MLB All-Star Game announced. Rangers are blanked.

A year after five Texas Rangers started the Major League All-Star Game in Seattle, there will be no Rangers on the field when the mid-summer classic begins at Globe Life Field on July 16.

MLB announced the game’s starters on Wednesday and the Rangers were shutout.

The starting lineup was chosen by a fan vote, which ended on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT.

In 2023, fans elected Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung to start for the American League. Outfielder Adolis Garcia was added to the starting lineup due to an injuries to selected outfielders Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.

Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was also on the 2023 American League squad, but did not start.

Semien was a finalist in this year’s balloting, but lost out to the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve in the final round of fan voting.

Joining Altuve on the American League starting lineup includes first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto), shortstop Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore), third baseman Jose Ramirez (Cleveland), catcher Adley Rutschman (Baltimore), outfielders Aaron Judge (New York), Juan Soto (New York), Steven Kwan (Cleveland) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (Houston).

Bruce Bochy will manage the American League team after guiding the Rangers to the World Series last season.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo will manage the National League team which will include starters first baseman Bryce Harper (Philadelphia), second baseman Ketel Marte (Arizona), shortstop Trea Turner (Philadelphia), third baseman Alec Bohm (Philadelphia), catcher William Contreras (Milwaukee) , outfielders Fernando Tatis (San Diego), Jurickson Profar (San Diego), Christian Yelich (Milwaukee) and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles).

The reserves and the pitching staffs will be announced on Sunday, July 7, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

The 94th MLB All-Star Game will be broadcast on FOX on July 16, starting at approximately 7 p.m.