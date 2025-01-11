‘I start every season with the goal to win a trophy.’ Harry Kane opens up on wait for first title

Bayern Munich centre-forward Harry Kane (31) has opened up to France Football on his wait for a first major trophy. The England international is yet to win a title for club or country. The former Tottenham Hotspur talisman is yet to win a league title and has notably lost the 2019 Champions League final against Liverpool as well as the Euro 2020 and 2024 finals with England respectively falling short against Italy and Spain. Kane believes that he will make it right in the second part of his career.

“It’s true that, so far, I won individual accomplishments as a top scorer or best player”, Kane said. “I start every season with the goal to win a trophy and I am not satisfied with being distinguished only on an individual level.” With Bayern Munich already knocked out of the German Cup, Kane can still possibly win the Bundesliga, the Champions League as well as the revamped FIFA Club World Cup this season.

England’s most prolific goalscorer is adamant he is yet to reach his peak. “I’m only 31. I think the best Harry Kane is yet to come. I’m very confident about this, and very confident that the second part of my career, the one which is now beginning, will be rich in major trophies. And when I hang up my boots, it will no longer be a topic.”

GFFN | Bastien Cheval