Start 'Em, Sit 'Em wide receivers: Week 12 fantasy football

"Byemaggedon" has arrived.

Six teams enter their bye week in Week 12, leaving fantasy football managers scrambling to fill the resulting gaps in their rosters. There are only 13 NFL games in Week 12, and with so many teams not playing and the plethora of injuries to wide receivers, there may appear to be a dearth of options at the position this week.

Fortunately for struggling fantasy football managers, several players can bring value to their rosters this week, even amid all of the byes and injuries. There are also a few other options that may not be as productive as fantasy players are hoping for.

Here's which wide receivers to start in Week 12, as well as a few to avoid during "byemaggedon":

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 12 wide receivers

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Baltimore Ravens)

McConkey has emerged as one of the most productive rookie wide receivers in the NFL this season. Over the last four weeks, he's scored the 10th-most fantasy points of any wide receiver in non-PPR formats, surpassing guys like Justin Jefferson and Puka Nacua.

In Week 12, McConkey and the Chargers will face a Ravens defense that has allowed the third-most points to wide receivers this season and the eighth-most points on average over the last four weeks.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Detroit Lions)

Downs has taken over the No. 1 wide receiver from Michael Pittman in Indianapolis this year. Quarterback Anthony Richardson's successful return in Week 11 helped remind fans how productive the Richardson-to-Downs connection has been this season. The second-year wideout caught five passes for 84 yards and his first touchdown since Week 8, which was Richardson's last game as a starter before his two weeks on the bench.

This week, the Colts take on a Lions squad that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (@ Seattle Seahawks)

The rookie wideout has struggled to find consistency during his first pro season but has found the end zone in two of his last three outings. Harrison's last game was in Week 10 against a Jets defense that has been stingy to wide receivers in fantasy this year, yet he still caught all five of his targets for 54 yards and his sixth touchdown – which leads all Cardinals play-makers in 2024.

Big things could be ahead for Harrison this week. He's got a divisional clash with a Seahawks defense that has allowed some big games to leading wideouts in the last few weeks.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 12 wide receivers

Malik Nabers, New York Giants (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Nabers had 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games. Then, a concussion kept him out for two weeks. In the four games back since the head injury, the rookie wide receiver has seen fewer targets and is catching them at a lower rate. He has 26 catches for 221 yards and zero touchdowns over the last four weeks.

Ahead of Week 12, the Giants benched starting quarterback Daniel Jones for former third-stringer Tommy DeVito. It's not worth relying on Nabers to return to form with a new signal-caller under center, even against a Bucs defense that has had issues stopping the pass this year.

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (@ Carolina Panthers)

Worthy is coming off the second-best game of his rookie career, a four-catch, 61-yard day that included his fourth touchdown. However, it came after five weeks that featured a combined 11 catches (on 28 targets), 92 yards and one touchdown. To expect consistent production from Worthy, especially as the volume of DeAndre Hopkins' targets and receptions ramp up, would be unwise in the rookie's career.

It doesn't help Worthy's case that the Panthers haven't given up many fantasy points to wideouts this year. While that may be a result of game scripts – teams holding big leads tend to run the football more – a trend is a trend. Don't be fooled by Worthy's big game in Week 11.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

Kupp has been one of the most productive wide receivers in fantasy football since his return from injury. He's had two 100-yard days in his last three outings and scored two touchdowns against the Patriots in Week 11. But he hasn't faced a secondary like the Eagles'.

Since the Week 5 bye, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's squad seems to have figured everything out on that side of the ball. Here are the passing yards totals by opposing quarterbacks in the last six weeks: 168, 99, 234, 169, 45, 191. Only one quarterback (Joe Burrow) surpassed 200 passing yards against a tough Philadelphia secondary, and the leading pass-catcher in that game for the Bengals was tight end Mike Gesicki.

The Rams will have their work cut out for them in Week 12, and Kupp likely won't be able to have the same kind of impressive outing he's had in recent weeks.

