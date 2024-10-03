Start 'Em, Sit 'Em wide receivers: Week 5 fantasy football

We're reaching the heart of the fantasy football season. By now, managers across the country understand how good (or disappointing) their teams are this season. Some players have outplayed expectations – like Jayden Daniels, Alvin Kamara, Malik Nabers, and Nico Collins – while others have missed the mark so far.

Week 5 means the start of bye weeks, and the first teams to get a bye this season are the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans. That will impact your lineup this week but we've got you covered at wide receiver.

Here are five wide receivers to start and five to sit for Week 5.

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 5 WRs

Pittman Jr. had a breakout game in Week 4 despite playing the vaunted Pittsburgh Steelers defense. He set season-highs in targets (nine), receptions (six), and yards (113). He still hasn't found the end zone yet. Even with Joe Flacco potentially starting at quarterback for the Colts, Pittman Jr. should have a good performance this week. The Jaguars are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers per week.

Cooper's been inconsistent in 2024. In Weeks 1, 2, and 4, he totaled 15.2 points in PPR leagues. In Week 3, he had 27.6 points in PPR leagues and was a top-five wide receiver. If there's any team he can produce against, it's Washington. The Commanders are giving up the most fantasy points to wide receivers in the league.

Lazard had a solid eight catches for 58 yards against a strong Denver secondary last week. This week, he and the rest of the Jets' wideouts get a bit of a break. Minnesota's allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through four weeks. The Vikings just allowed 66.6 points total to Green Bay's wide receivers in PPR leagues. He may not post a season-high but he should be a shoo-in for double-digit points.

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

Kirk's been the top target in the passing game for quarterback Trevor Lawrence recently. He has 22 targets over the last two weeks and has converted that to 15 catches, 140 yards, and a touchdown. The Jaguars may not pass the ball as much as they did last week but when they do, Kirk will likely continue to be the top target.

Reed had a fantastic day in Week 4 with eight catches, 139 yards, and a touchdown, putting him at WR2 in PPR leagues. Another week with quarterback Jordan Love in the lineup should be boost for Reed. They're also taking on a Rams defense that's struggling with injuries and allowing the sixth-most points to wide receivers in 2024.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 5 WRs

Diggs had another solid week against Jacksonville in Week 4 and finished as WR15 in PPR leagues thanks in part to his first rushing touchdown of the season. Unfortunately, the Texans are facing a Bills defense allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers through four weeks. This revenge game may not go well for Diggs based on how both teams have performed in 2024.

Davante Adams is reportedly on the trade block, and that leaves Meyers as the Raiders' top receiving option entering Week 5. That means he'll likely get the attention of one of the top cornerbacks in the league in Patrick Surtain II. Denver ranks third in fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2024. Meyers should be a good option later on in the season when he's not facing top-notch corners.

Kansas City's top wideout Rashee Rice is out for Week 5 leaving Worthy as the top wide receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. New Orleans' defense has done well in 2024 in limiting opposing wide receiver groups, especially if they're missing their top option. The Eagles' wide receivers only had 12 total points in standard leagues (25 in PPR) without A.J. Brown against the Saints in Week 3.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings (vs. New York Jets)

Addison had an immediate impact in his return from injury in Week 4. His two total touchdowns and 79 total yards made him a top-10 WR for the week. He likely won't have the same luck in Week 5. The game is in London and against one of the top secondary units in the league. Opposing wide receivers are averaging nine catches total per week against New York's defense. Justin Jefferson may break through but it'll be harder for Addison.

At this point, Aiyuk can't be trusted to perform on a weekly basis. He's yet to break 50 yards receiving in a game this season. He's converted his 25 targets to just 13 catches for 167 yards on the year. With Deebo Samuel and George Kittle healthy – plus Jauan Jennings' recent run – he can't be relied upon on a weekly basis, even against a relatively wide receiver-friendly defense in Arizona.

