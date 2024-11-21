Start 'Em, Sit 'Em tight ends: Week 12 fantasy football

It's here. "Byemageddon" has arrived in Week 12. For the first time during the NFL season, six teams are on a bye week.

The Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets are on a bye this week, meaning fantasy owners of tight ends like Kyle Pitts, Dalton Kincaid, Taysom Hill, Mike Gesicki and Evan Engram will have to look elsewhere for production.

Breakout tight ends Trey McBride and Cade Otton will be returning from their byes, but there are still difficult decisions to be made in Week 12. The fantasy football playoffs are nearly here, and your team could be relying on a late-season push to get into the dance.

Here is a breakdown of who you should start and who you should sit at tight end in Week 12 of the fantasy football season.

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 12 TEs

Hunter Henry, Patriots (vs. Dolphins)

The New England Patriots will meet the Dolphins on the road in Week 12. The veteran tight end has been a solid streaming option this season and a yo-yo start/sit each week. Patriots No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye continues to improve each week, and as a result, fantasy managers have been able to trust Henry to produce.

Henry is New England's leading receiver and has run the most routes for the team this season. The Dolphins are middle of the road defending tight ends but have allowed the fifth-most receptions per game (5.7) to the position. Henry has scored 13, 17, 12, 2 and 12 points in Maye's previous four healthy starts. Continue to ride Henry with the rookie quarterback leaning on him.

With six teams on a bye, the options at tight end call for some desperation dart throws. The Panthers' athletic rookie tight end has stepped into a larger role in the two games before Carolina's bye. He managed 85% and 88% of snaps, finishing with 12 and 8 PPR points, respectively.

Carolina will likely play from behind against the 9-1 Chiefs, setting the offense up for garbage time production. Kansas City has allowed the most yards to tight ends, and garbage time fantasy points count the same as regular fantasy points.

FANTASY FOOTBALL WEEK 12: Trade value chart and rest-of-season rankings

Will Dissly, Chargers (vs. Ravens)

Dissly was a near start recommendation last week, and he finished with a season-best four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. Dissly gets to dish out more pain this week against a terrible Ravens secondary. Baltimore has allowed the most passing yards in the NFL. Dissly has received 12 targets over the last two games, and he shouldn't slow down on Monday night. The Ravens have allowed a league-high 67 receptions to opposing tight ends. Don't doubt Dissly.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 12 TEs

Colby Parkinson, Rams (vs. Eagles)

With six teams on a bye, you may be searching down the ranks for a fill-in and considering the veteran Parksinon. The Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," and you should look elsewhere to fill your tight end spot this weekend.

The Eagles have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends. Philly allowed its first touchdown to an opposing tight end in 2024 last week when Zach Ertz made an improbable catch in the back of the end zone. The Eagles have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game overall, and Matthew Stafford will continue to pepper Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Leave Parkinson on waivers in Week 12.

Tucker Kraft, Packers (vs. 49ers)

The Packers host the 49ers in a massive Week 12 NFC clash. The Niners defense has held opposing tight ends in check. They have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. With linebacker Fred Warner patrolling the the field, tight ends typically struggle against San Fran. Kraft was held without a reception last week against the Bears, and you can't count on a bounce back on Sunday.

