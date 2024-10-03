Start 'Em, Sit 'Em tight ends: Week 5 fantasy football

The tight end position remains a fantasy wasteland and has proven to be again through the first month of 2024. Tight ends have accounted for just 21 touchdowns this season – the fewest through Week 4 since 1992.

Despite the lack of options, fantasy players may receive some good news this week. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, who has been out with an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1, is rumored to return to action in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is also a candidate to return after he was injured during warmups in Week 2. A popular sleeper to lead the position, Cardinals tight end Trey McBride entered the NFL's concussion protocol in Week 3 but can also return to action in Week 5.

Fantasy teams who invested in the position early in their drafts have been disappointed: Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta and Mark Andrews are off to slow starts, and suddenly, fantasy teams have even more difficult start-sit decisions for their tight ends. Kelce has been uncharacteristically poor to start 2024.

Week 5 brings a new opportunity for your team to make a statement. Here is a breakdown of who you should start and who you should sit at tight end in Week 5 of the fantasy football season.

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 5 TEs

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

On Sunday, the Bengals will meet the Baltimore Ravens in a massive AFC North clash. The Ravens defense has been stout against the run but has become a pass funnel.

Baltimore has allowed the third most passing yards overall entering Week 5. Further, they have allowed the second-most receptions (29) and yards to opposing tight ends (327). Gesicki is coming off his worst statistical performance of the season, but the Bengals had an early lead and leaned on their running game against the Panthers. This game has the highest total in Week 5, so we can expect plenty of scoring opportunities.

Dallas Cowboys starter Jake Ferguson returned from an MCL sprain he suffered in the team's Week 1 game and led the team with 6 catches for 95 yards against the Ravens defense.

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

The New York Jets will play the Vikings in the first NFL London game in 2024. The Vikings are off to a terrific start, and Brian Flores' defense has been flying all over the field. Minnesota has the third-highest pressure rate (43.6 percent) while only rushing four. This leads me to believe Aaron Rodgers will be looking to get the ball out quickly, and his big tight end will be a safety valve.

The Vikings play zone defense on 83.1 percent of plays, which is the most of any team in the NFL. Conklin has a route percentage of at least 90 percent in all four games this season and was targeted eight times in Week 4. Minnesota has allowed the fifth-most receptions to tight ends. A tight end running this many routes is worth putting in your lineup.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love returned last Sunday, and as a result, his receiving options excelled. Kraft was one of those players who benefited, reeling in six of nine targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Christian Watson suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss time opening up more targets for Kraft and his teammates.

The Packers have a tasty matchup against a struggling Rams defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends and dead last in defensive pass DVOA against the position.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 5 TEs

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

The Browns offense hasn't been explosive, but they should get a key piece back in Week 5 when they face the Washington Commanders. You likely drafted Njoku to be your weekly starter after his tremendous 2023 season, but I suggest waiting one more week before inserting him into your lineups.

The uber-athletic tight end is returning from a high ankle sprain. There's a risk of re-injury, and the Commanders have allowed the fourth fewest yards and receptions to the position. Expect Deshaun Watson to continue to lean on Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans will meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 in a clash of AFC powerhouses. Don't expect a shortage of offense in this game, but Dalton Schultz hasn't been productive through the first month of the season. Nico Collins has been the alpha in Houston's offense. Expect that to continue on Sunday.

Buffalo has been susceptible to tight ends with Matt Milano out, but there are not enough targets for Schultz alongside Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: 5 TEs to start or sit