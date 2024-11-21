Start 'Em, Sit 'Em running backs: Week 12 fantasy football

Week 11 saw fantasy stars Joe Mixon and Saquon Barkley lead running backs with multi-touchdown efforts. Top fantasy football pick Breece Hall had his best game of the season with 121 total yards and two touchdowns.

Hall is off this week as the New York Jets are on their bye week. They're not alone as the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints are all out of action.

That makes things tough at running back with Hall, Bijan Robinson, James Cook, Chase Brown and Alvin Kamara all out of the action. If you're having trouble sorting out who to start this week, we've got you covered with 10 running backs to start or sit in Week 12.

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 12 RBs

Hunt was a start here last week and proceeded to have his worst performance of the season. Hopefully, he can prove us wrong this week. Conditions are good for him to have a bounce-back game in what could be his final significant start of the season with Isiah Pacheco on the mend.

Carolina's coming off a bye but gave up 149 total yards and a touchdown to the Giants' running backs in Week 10. Kansas City's offense is orders of magnitude better than New York's and Hunt can benefit on the ground. Even if Pacheco is back, it's unlikely he'll get a full workload in his first game back.

The last time we saw Irving on the field, he was a top-10 RB in all formats against San Francisco with 87 total yards and a touchdown. This week, he returns after out-carrying Rachaad White over the last three games. White remains a bigger threat in the passing game and Irving should shine against New York.

The Giants are fresh off a bye as well but they allowed just under 200 total yards per game to opposing running backs in the four games leading up to the bye, including 188 rushing yards to the Panthers in Week 10.

Ekeler managed a solid performance despite Washington's loss in Week 11, especially in PPR or half-PPR leagues. Hiseight receptions for 89 yards – both season-highs – boosted his stat line in an otherwise tough night for the Commanders offense.

Things should be much easier this week. The Cowboys just allowed Houston's backs to run for 111 yards and three touchdowns but, crucially, gave up 55 yards receiving on just three catches to the group. Washington's rushing attack is better organized than Houston's and Ekeler should have a great week if you're looking for a fill-in for your starter.

Williams continues to frustrate fantasy owners this season. In Week 10, he has three total touches for seven yards. In Week 11, he has 13 touches for 87 total yards and a touchdown.

Which Williams will we get? It's hard to be sure but it could be on the better side considering Denver is facing another below-average run defense in Las Vegas. The Raiders played better in Week 11 after their bye but still gave up 109 total yards and a touchdown to the Dolphins' running backs.

Jacobs put on a performance after the bye last week against the Bears, totaling 134 yards and a touchdown on the road. Green Bay is back home on Sunday against a 49ers team that's allowed at least one rushing touchdown in each of their last five games. His impact in the passing game should be a huge plus again; San Francisco's allowed six or more receptions to opposing running backs four times this season.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 12 RBs

The Bears had one of their best games of the year on offense in Week 11 and Swift was a key part of that. His 84 yards and a touchdown made for his best fantasy performance since Week 8.

This week will likely be harder. Minnesota hasn't allowed more than 72 yards total to opposing running back groups in the last three matchups. In Week 11 against Tennessee, the Titans' backs had just 37 yards on 16 touches. It'd be a big surprise to see Swift have a repeat performance against the Vikings.

Pollard had all 15 of the Titans' rushing yards against Minnesota in Week 11. He balanced that out with two catches for 14 yards as well. Things will likely be tough again this week against a Texans team that's allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, per FantasyPros.

In their last six games, Houston's allowed 107 total yards to opposing running backs per game and just three touchdowns. The only running backs to perform well in that span are Jonathan Taylor and the Lions' duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Pollard and the Titans aren't on their level.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

Hubbard had a great performance before the Panthers' bye week with 169 total yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants. He was one of the best running backs in fantasy football in Week 10.

But there are two things against him at play in Week 12: Jonathon Brooks' impending debut and a Chiefs defense that's allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2024. It's a good week to bench Hubbard and see how the workload share pans out in Carolina.

Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Denver Broncos)

Mattison is owned in just 57% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues and 59% of ESPN leagues, making him a potential add on a bye-filled Week 12. But it'd be best to avoid the Raiders' lead back this week. Denver's defense is becoming one of the better units in the league and just held the Falcons' running backs to 77 total yards on 25 touches.

Mattison and the Raiders aren't the same threat on offense as the Falcons with Robinson. Avoid him if you can this week.

Chubb was a start for us last week and had another subpar game with 50 yards against a porous Saints run defense. This week, the Browns swap that for the Steelers' fourth-ranked rushing defense. Pittsburgh just held the Ravens' running backs to 111 total yards and a touchdown. Cleveland's running game isn't nearly as potent at this point of the season and Chubb should be left out of your lineup if possible.

