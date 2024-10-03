Start 'Em, Sit 'Em running backs: Week 5 fantasy football

The heart of the fantasy football season is here. Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season features the first bye weeks of the year, and running backs are especially impacted.

Fantasy football stars at the position including Saquon Barkley, J.K. Dobbins, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs will be on the bench with a bye week.

That leaves lineup decisions to make for fantasy football managers. Here are five running backs to start and five to sit for Week 5.

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 5 RBs

Swift finally broke out in Week 4 against the Rams with an RB3 performance in all formats. This week he could have similar luck. The Panthers are allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Patterson is questionable for Week 5 after averaging more than seven yards per carry in Week 4. He was much more effective than Harris on a per-carry basis. But either one should perform well against one of the worst run defenses in the league that's giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Green Bay's explosion on offense last week was primarily in the passing game. Jacobs had his fewest carries (nine) of the season but that was mostly due to being down 28-0 by the second quarter. Los Angeles just gave up 37 points in PPR leagues to the Chicago Bears running backs. Jacobs should have a bounce-back performance against the worst run defense in the league.

Williams set a season-high in carries (16) and rushing yards (77) last week on the road against New York. He should have a good game against a Raiders team giving up the eighth-most points to opposing running backs in 2024.

Gibson could be a great option in a pinch this week. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is considering benching starter Rhamondre Stevenson because of his fumbling issues. Gibson could get a bigger role this week against a Dolphins team giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 5 RBs

Moss has been a top-20 RB in all formats over the last two weeks. But that could come to an end in Week 5. Baltimore is the allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs and boast the best run defense in the NFL at just 57.8 yards allowed per game.

Singletary struggled in Week 4 against Dallas, one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. Seattle isn't the best but they're definitely more stout. If New York is without rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, their offense could struggle as a whole, Singletary included.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at Pittsburgh Steelers)

Both Elliott and Rico Dowdle are tough plays this week against the Steelers, who are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. Dowdle has more potential in the passing game than Elliott which makes him a slightly better play.

Allen had much better luck than teammate Breece Hall in Week 4 against the Broncos but that luck may not continue against Minnesota in London. The Vikings have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs and are giving up the second-fewest rushing yards in the league.

The Chiefs' backfield is tough to trust. Carson Steele led the team in carries in Week 3 before Kareem Hunt did in Week 4 and Samaje Perine had the groups' only touchdown in Week 4. New Orleans is giving up the 12th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season but at this point, it's tough to pick one RB to back on a weekly basis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: 10 RBs to start or sit