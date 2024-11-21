Start 'Em, Sit 'Em quarterbacks: Week 12 fantasy football

Six NFL teams will be on bye in Week 12. That will make fantasy football quarterback options thinner than ever, especially for teams in 2-QB or SuperFlex leagues.

Start quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow will be among those with the week off. Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers, two weekly streamer considerations, will also be out of action along with lower-end options, such as Derek Carr and Trevor Lawrence. That will create a dearth of talented quarterbacks on the waiver wire, which could force fantasy football owners into some difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

If you're lucky, you won't be among the desperate few looking at Tommy DeVito as the top available signal-caller. Still, those with Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson as fill-in quarterbacks shouldn't necessarily feel great about their standing entering the leanest week of the fantasy football calendar.

Who are the best quarterbacks to start and sit in Week 12? Here's a breakdown of the signal-callers to trust and fade.

Fantasy football start 'em: Week 12 QBs

In six games since the Chargers' Week 5 bye, Herbert averages 268 passing yards and 26.3 rushing yards per game. He has logged multiple touchdowns in four consecutive games, so it seems he is finally starting to feel comfortable in Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman's offense.

The Ravens have surrendered 21 passing touchdowns to quarterbacks this season, tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the third-most in the NFL. That should give Herbert a high ceiling to go along with his already rising floor.

Since returning to Miami's lineup in Week 8, Tagovailoa has been hyper-efficient, completing 77.7% of his passes for 240 yards a game with seven touchdowns. The Patriots have generally been solid against quarterbacks but just allowed Stafford to throw four touchdowns against them.

The Dolphins have a similar offensive set-up to the Los Angeles Rams, with two dynamic receivers and some tertiary options who can make plays in open space. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill have a nice game on Sunday, so feel free to trust Tua here.

Nix is on a hot streak, averaging 257.3 passing yards and 2.5 total touchdowns per game over his last five outings. He has generally beaten up on lower-level competition as his rookie season has gone on, and the Raiders profile as another good matchup for him.

Las Vegas is allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. The Raiders have allowed 10 passing touchdowns over the last three games, including three to Tagovailoa's Dolphins and five to Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals. Nix may not be established as those two quarterbacks, but he should have a chance to log multiple touchdowns for a third consecutive week.

I know what you're thinking. Can I really trust DeVito as a fantasy starter as he takes over a 2-8 Giants squad?

The answer: Probably not. But DeVito could be your guy if you're desperate at QB during "Byemageddon" or are looking for a DFS sleeper to trust. The Buccaneers are allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and DeVito had multiple touchdowns in two of his six starts last year.

Add in that DeVito averaged 27.7 rushing yards per start last season, he might be able to sneak into the top-15 fantasy quarterbacks this week. Trusting him isn't for the faint of heart, but it has more of a chance to pan out than one might think.

Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 12 QBs

Stafford is coming off a four-touchdown performance against the New England Patriots, during which Los Angeles' passing game was clicking. He will have trouble replicating that success against an Eagles defense that has only allowed two passing touchdowns in six games since their Week 5 bye.

Philadelphia is allowing just 13.8 points per game over that span, so don't be surprised if Vic Fangio finds a way to limit Stafford to one or fewer scores.

Backing Richardson after his strong showing on the ground against the New York Jets (10 carries, 32 yards, two touchdowns) may seem appealing, but he is facing a much tougher opponent in Week 11.

The Lions have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season and rank fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (94.8). Aaron Glenn will likely force Richardson to beat his defense through the air, so while the Colts quarterback's rushing floor would normally make him a solid streamer, this isn't a spot in which to back him.

On the surface, Wilson has a good-looking matchup against the Browns, who have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in five consecutive games. At the same time, Wilson is coming off a poor showing against the Baltimore Ravens, where he recorded no touchdowns against a defense that had allowed a league-high 21 passing touchdowns to quarterbacks entering Week 10.

Not only is it hard to trust Wilson to remain consistent, but the Browns are vulnerable against the run. They allow 131.7 yards per game on the ground, which is good for the ninth-most in the NFL, so Pittsburgh may be ground-dominant in this short-week matchup. These AFC North battles are often low-scoring, so Wilson's floor is low enough to drop him out of the QB1 ranks this week.

Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'ems, Week 12

