Stars take on the Senators in a non-conference matchup

Ottawa Senators (19-15-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (22-13-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars play the Ottawa Senators in a non-conference matchup.

Dallas has a 22-13-1 record overall and a 14-5-1 record in home games. The Stars have an 8-3-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Ottawa has a 9-9-1 record in road games and a 19-15-2 record overall. The Senators have an 18-3-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has nine goals and 19 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 16 goals and 17 assists for the Senators. Shane Pinto has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Senators: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

