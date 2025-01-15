Stars take on the Canadiens following Stankoven's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (21-18-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-14-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Montreal Canadiens after Logan Stankoven's two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stars' 4-1 win.

Dallas has a 28-14-1 record overall and a 16-5-1 record on its home ice. The Stars have gone 22-3-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Montreal has a 10-11-1 record on the road and a 21-18-4 record overall. The Canadiens have an 8-2-2 record in one-goal games.

Thursday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Stars won 2-1 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 17 goals and 24 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 24 goals and 18 assists for the Canadiens. Lane Hutson has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Canadiens: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press