Star transfer QB ignites Fort Worth All Saints football’s hot start to the season

It’s been nearly eight years since Fort Worth All Saints football last won a state title.

It’s competitive as ever in TAPPS football, and the Saints are among the elite squads. Ranked as Dave Campbell’s No. 4 overall private school in Texas, All Saints is a serious contender in TAPPS Division II.

Transfer quarterback Gavin Parkhurst, a senior who led Trinity Valley to a 2023 SPC 3A State Championship, is leading the charge. The Saints’ signal-caller is committed to playing with Rice at the next level.

He replaces three-star Virginia Tech commit Kelden Ryan, who transferred to DeSoto, the defending UIL Class 6A Division II State Champion.

On Thursday at All Saints Episcopal High School, Parkhurst continued his elite play, leading the Saints to a 43-22 win over Lift for Life Academy, a St. Louis school. He threw for 225 yards while completing 25 of 43 passes for a 58% completion rate.

Forced turnovers, consistent offense power All Saints to victory

At first, things were competitive with Lift for Life and All Saints going back and forth. The Saints struck first with a 23-yard pass from Parkhurst to wide receiver Qumonte Williams; it looked as if Williams dropped the ball, but the referees doubled down on their original touchdown call.

A fumble recovery by Kansas State commit Dalton Knapp, a senior, set up the score. Knapp was a driving force for an ultra-effective Saints defensive line.

Lift for Life responded with a breakaway touchdown, the Hawks’ sole first-half score.

All Saints’ special teams made things hard on Lift for Life, which led to a few botched punts. On the offensive side of special teams, Saint kicker Sutton Figley was effective with field goals of 34 and 30 yards.

All Saints added to its first-half lead with two-yard touchdowns from Cole Palfreeman and Jake Powers and a pick-six from Keyon Admins. Ryan Powers added another takeaway, hauling in another interception on a fake punt attempt.

At the half, All Saints held a commanding 35-6 lead.

Special teams added fuel to the fire with a punt to the five-yard line followed by a safety. Parkhurst and the offense slowed down slightly, but Figley continued his scoring spree with 24 and 39-yard field goals.

Lift for Life’s offense scored twice in the second half, but the Saints lead was insurmountable.

All Saints next game is against Episcopal School of Dallas at the Ford Center at The Star on Sept. 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.