Star running back William Stanback signs one-year deal with Redblacks

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed running back William Stanback to a one-year deal on Friday and re-signed defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV to a one-year extension.

Stanback had 1,175 rushing yards last season for the B.C. Lions, good for second on the CFL list behind Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira (1,353). Stanback, who had five touchdowns last year, also had 46 receptions for 413 yards.

“William has been one of the league's most consistently productive backs since joining the CFL," Redblacks general manager Shawn Burke said in a statement. "We are excited to add him to our organization, and welcome him to the city of Ottawa.”

Stanback made his CFL debut with Montreal in 2018 and spent parts of five seasons with the team before joining the Lions last year.

“I’m thankful to B.C. for a great 2024 and (am) really excited to be coming to Ottawa," said Stanback. "I look forward to playing for coach (Bob) Dyce and his staff, and can’t wait to get to work with my new teammates.”

Mauldin, meanwhile, was tied with four other players for the CFL lead with eight sacks last season. He earned All-CFL honours for the second time.

“Lorenzo has solidified himself as one of the CFL’s most disruptive pass rushers since he joined us in 2022," Dyce said. "He is a dominant presence on our defensive line, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back for the 2025 season.”

It was a busy day of signings and announcements around the league.

The reigning Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts signed defensive back Lawrence Johnson to a one-year deal, extended the contracts of running back Deonta McMahon through 2026 and defensive back Jon Edouard through 2027, and acquired Canadian linebacker Cam Judge in a trade with Calgary.

In Montreal, the Alouettes signed kicker David Cote to a one-year deal. He made 10 of 12 field goals last year but was limited to four games due to injury.

The Alouettes also signed defensive back Robert Kennedy to a two-year deal. He spent the 2023 campaign with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.

In Winnipeg, the Blue Bombers agreed to terms on a one-year extension with defensive back Jamal Parker Jr., who missed last season with a knee injury.

The B.C. Lions signed three players — defensive back Wyryor Noil and receivers Ed Lee and Jaivian Lofton — but contract terms were not released.

The Stampeders acquired defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade in the trade with the Argonauts.

“Flo is a premier pass-rusher and a player we believe will make us better,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement.

Orimolade returns to Calgary where he won a Grey Cup in 2018, and also played in 2021 and 2022 before signing with the Argos.

Judge played eight games for Toronto in 2021. The 30-year-old from Montreal had 241 tackles, eight sacks, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 52 regular-season games with the Stampeders.

Receiver Reggie Begelton, who was already under contract with the Stampeders for 2025, signed an extension for 2026.

The three-time all-star started all 18 games last year and was tied for second in the league with 92 receptions. He ranked fifth in the CFL with 1,150 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns.

The Blue Bombers also named Jim Jauch, Eric Deslauriers and Brock Sunderland to their scouting staff. All three will have the title of senior director of player personnel.

The Edmonton Elks finalized their coaching staff under new head coach Mark Kilam. The lone returning coach from last season is offensive line coach and run game coordinator Stephen Sorrells.

Jordan Maksymic is the new offensive coordinator/assistant head coach and J.C. Sherritt will serve as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Other new hires include Demetrious Maxie as special teams coordinator/defensive assistant, Jason Tucker as receivers coach, Trysten Dice as running backs coach/offensive assistant, Des Catellier as special teams assistant and Danny Nesbitt as defensive quality control coach.

The Elks also released wide receiver Dillon Mitchell. He had 58 receptions for 727 yards and four touchdowns last season.

In Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats hired Cyril Penn as director of player personnel, Alex Russell as director of scouting and Dane Vandernat as director of pro scouting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.

