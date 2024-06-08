Advertisement

Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 live updates: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers

jordan mcpherson
·1 min read

It’s finally here.

The Stanley Cup Finals.

The Florida Panthers vs the Edmonton Oilers.

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series starts at 8 p.m. Saturday from Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena and will be televised on ABC.

The Panthers are going for their first-ever Stanley Cup in the franchise’s 30-year history. The Oilers are going for their first Cup since 1990.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Series schedule

Game 1: Tonight

Game 2: Monday, June 10, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Game 3: Thursday, June 13, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Game 4: Saturday, June 15, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 18, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 21, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 24, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Pregame reading

