Standout Stats | Juventus-Bologna

Samuel Mbangula scored late on as Juventus played out a 2-2 draw with Bologna at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.

Below, the game's post-match numbers:

Samuel Mbangula scored his second goal in Serie A, after the one against Como on 19 August; among players with at least two goals and two assists in the league, only Kenan Yildiz (born in 2005) and Santiago Castro (born in 2004) are younger than the Belgian (born in January 2004).

Teun Koopmeiners scored his first goal for Juventus in Serie A; the number 8 is the third Dutch player to score for the Bianconeri in the top-flight, after Edgar Davids and Matthijs de Ligt.

Juventus have drawn 19 matches in 2024 in Serie A; the last team to draw more matches in a single calendar year in the tournament was Torino in 2017 (20).

Danilo is the only player to have provided at least one assist for Juventus in each of the last five Serie A seasons (since 2020/21, 10 assists in total for the defender).