'Standout' Doak lights up Scotland gloom

Ben Doak, 18, impressed on his first Scotland start [PA Media]

There have been few Scottish players in the past decade who have received as much hype as winger Ben Doak.

So it was encouraging for fans of the national side to have the 18-year-old described as a "standout" by former Scotland defender Willie Miller in the defeat by Croatia on his first start and just second cap.

Playing on the right wing in Zagreb, the diminutive attacker carried the fight to Croatia with his ability to dribble forward at pace.

His driving run at Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol and cross in the first half ended with Ryan Christie scoring, albeit with some help from a poor clearance.

Despite being the youngest player to start a competitive match for Scotland since Willie Johnston in 1965, he did not look overawed or cowed.

Doak touched the ball in Croatia's box more than any other Scotland player and had more productive dribbles as well.

The former Celtic player, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool, was one of the bright points in another Scotland defeat, their fourth in a row.

"It's the willingness to take players on, take pressure off your team, and drag your side up the pitch," former Scotland forward James McFadden said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"When he gets into the final third, he can't get it right every time, but he is a threat.

"We mentioned his age and bringing that freshness, you think it's going to be raw because we’ve not seen a lot of him.

"But he's making good decisions to hold his position and run in behind and not getting too excited and rushing things."

Clarke urges caution

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was similarly impressed with Doak's performance up to his withdrawal on 77 minutes.

Clarke had, of course, named Doak in his squad for Euro 2024 before injury robbed him of that chance.

That has been a key part of Doak's story so far - injuries. His recent run of five games for Boro in the Championship, and one goal, is about as consistent a run of games as he has had in his short career.

After making four starts for Liverpool in the early part of last season under Jurgen Klopp, he tore his meniscus and had to undergo surgery.

He made his Scotland debut as a substitute last month and helped set up their second goal against Poland, before hurting himself in a challenge.

Doak himself said it, he has played more in that past week than in the past year.

It's why Clarke is keen to manage his minutes and expectations as Doak just starts out in his career.

"We see what Ben's got for us, but you have to be careful with young players," Clarke said. "The injuries [in the squad] have probably accelerated his first start and it was good.

"We can build on that then we can assess whether he's ready to start again on Tuesday night.

"Let's enjoy Ben but let's not put too much pressure on him. He knows he's got parts of his game to improve, he's not a shy boy, he's a good character, good in the dressing room."

'There's development in him'

Clarke's observations about his attitude were intriguing, too. A couple of times against Croatia, Doak was in heated conversation with Scott McTominay and other senior players about moves that broke down.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon noted his defensive effort, adding that is something he is still improving.

His final ball, too, is not always on the money. But the raw ingredients are there for Doak to play a big part for Scotland for years to come.

As Clarke put it: "That's his first start, I'm sure it won't be his last."

McFadden added: "We all know he's rapid and often you get players who are really quick but don't have technical ability.

"But you can see he has got that. His first touch is good, it takes him where he wants to go.

"His final ball, he's 18 it will come, but he gets himself in really good positions to cause problems.

"There's development in him but you can see he's got that quality and awareness as well."