Standard Liege: Lebo Mothiba undergoes medical

As per Sacha Tavolieri, Standard Liege are close to the signing of South African forward Lebo Mothiba. The striker, who’s contract at Strasbourg in Ligue 1 has just expired, is set to switch France for Belgium after a recent injury-rocked period.

The Bafana Bafana man has only played 34 league games in the last two seasons, and with a slew of unfortunate long-term injuries, has missed a total of 468 days.

It was announced in May, that the forward, 28, would not extend his contract with the club from Alsace. At Strasbourg, he scored 18 goals in 88 league matches, and won the 2018 Coupe de la Ligue.

Mothiba is a full international for South Africa since 2018, with 17 games and four goals.

🇿🇦✅ DONE DEAL

🏃‍♂️ Lebo Mothiba est à Liège où il passe actuellement ses tests physiques et médicaux en vue d'entériner sa signature au #Standard de Liège. #mercato #RSCL #JPL https://t.co/Y5HotdEeRN pic.twitter.com/JdjaBS5Dx0 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 16, 2024

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield