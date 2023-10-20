Standard Chartered appoints new heads for regional businesses

FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has appointed Vinay Gandhi as its global head of South Asian community and regional head of Africa, Middle East and Europe private banking, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Gandhi has led robust growth of the bank's private banking business in Singapore over the past two years. He will be responsible for an increased mandate with the new role, effective Jan. 1, 2024, the statement said.

Additionally, veteran banker Foo Tian Ong will join Standard Chartered in December as the bank's regional head of Southeast Asia, and Singapore head for the private banking business.

Foo was most recently with UBS where he covered the markets including Thailand, the Philippines, India and Vietnam, said the statement.

