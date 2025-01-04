Stamkos scores in 2nd period, Saros gets 4th shutout of season as Predators beat Canucks 3-0

Nashville Predators Steven Stamkos (91), celebrates after his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with Filip Forsberg (9), Jonathan Marchessault (81), and Roman Josi (59) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored late in the second period, Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, and the Nashville Predators beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Friday night.

Gustav Nyquist and Colton Sissons each had a goal and an assist late in the third period to help Nashville snap a three-game losing streak.

Kevin Lankinen finished with 16 saves for the Canucks, who have lost three of four and are 2-3-3 in their last eight.

Stamkos fired a shot over Lankinen's shoulder with 3:07 left in the second for his 12th goal of the season and the 567th of his NHL career. It moved him past Patrick Marleau and into sole possession of 24th place on the league’s career list.

Nyquist and Sissons each added an empty-net goal in the final two minutes to seal the win.

Takeaways

Predators: Ozzy Wiesblatt made his NHL debut and Spencer Stastney played his first game of the season after missing the beginning of the campaign for personal reasons. Both forwards were called up from Milwaukee of the AHL on Thursday.

Canucks: Vancouver was once again missing a number of stars. Center Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) was placed on injured-reserve list retroactive to Dec. 23 earlier Friday. Defenseman Filip Hronek (lower-body) is also on IR, and Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) and goalie Thatcher Demko (back spasms) were also out.

Key moment

Saros set the tone for the game just over three minutes into the first period when Canucks center J.T. Miller sprinted in for a breakaway, only to see the Nashville goalie deny him with a blocker stop.

Key stat

Vancouver had two power plays midway through the third period but failed to register a shot on either. The Canucks went 0 for 3 with the man advantage for the game.

Up next

Predators visit Calgary on Saturday, and Canucks play at Montreal on Monday to open a five-game trip.

The headline of this story has been corrected to show that the Predators beat the Canucks, not the Oilers.

