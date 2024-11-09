St. Louis and Washington square off in non-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (9-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-7, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -120, Blues +100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Washington Capitals will play in a non-conference matchup.

St. Louis has a 7-7 record overall and a 4-3-0 record on its home ice. The Blues have given up 44 goals while scoring 37 for a -7 scoring differential.

Washington has a 9-4 record overall and a 2-2-0 record in road games. The Capitals have gone 4-2-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has scored five goals with seven assists for the Blues. Matthew Kessel has over the last 10 games.

Connor McMichael has eight goals and six assists for the Capitals. Hendrix Lapierre has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

