St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday

Cincinnati Reds (38-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-39, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Carson Spiers (1-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (9-4, 2.81 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -129, Reds +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

St. Louis is 23-17 in home games and 42-39 overall. The Cardinals have gone 29-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati is 38-44 overall and 18-21 on the road. The Reds have a 6-15 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masyn Winn has a .288 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 15 doubles, three triples and four home runs. Brendan Donovan is 16-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India leads the Reds with a .276 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 40 walks and 32 RBI. Elly De La Cruz is 13-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.33 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Reds: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (hamstring), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (leg), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press