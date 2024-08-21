SSC Napoli join race for Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat

Napoli have Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat on their list as a back-up option should they be unable to complete a deal for Scott McTominay.

Whilst the Red Devils have prioritised a deal for defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte, they do have numerous fallback options should they fail to reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

One of those options is Sofyan Amrabat, who was on loan at the club last season and would reportedly love to return to Old Trafford this season.

Despite a far from convincing loan period, the Fiorentina star has been consistently linked to a late move to United as he has not been currently won over by moves to Turkey and, in a dramatic u-turn, he may actually remain at Fiorentina.

Atletico Madrid have also recently been linked to the player but Fabrizio Romano claims that “Napoli have asked for conditions of Sofyan Amrabat deal, who is one of several options for the midfield.”

“The Scott McTominay deal also remains a possibility for Napoli but Man United keep asking for €30m package” and there will be a final decision on who they finally decide to pursue in the next days.

🚨🔵 Napoli have asked for conditions of Sofyan Amrabat deal, one of several options for the midfield. Scott McTominay deal remains also a possibility for Napoli, Man United keep asking for €30m package. Decision in next days… top priority remains to get Lukaku deal done 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/zSdJEswN26 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2024

If Napoli were to shift focus to the Moroccan this could be a double blow for United this summer.

Not only would they remove the option of Amrabat but it would also mean that the Serie A side would not be pursuing a deal for McTominay.

Napoli have been reported to have agreed personal terms with the player and be in a position to accelerate a deal that would certainly bring in a lot of money for the Red Devils.

Problematically, the Neapolitan club can only reportedly afford United’s current asking price should they sell Victor Osimhen.

Therefore, Amrabat’s significantly more modest price could be appealing to them as the end of the window approaches.

With Fulham already having dropped out of the race for the Scot, United will be hoping that Napoli, who look like the most likely destination at this stage, don’t follow suit.

