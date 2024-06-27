Spurs select Stephon Castle with fourth pick of 2024 NBA draft. What you need to know

Stephon Castle was one of the best freshmen in the Big East this past season, and now looks to carry that momentum into the NBA as one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA draft class.

Castle was taken with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard, who was a consensus five-star recruit out of high school, put together an impressive freshman campaign at UConn this past year, one that ended in being named the conference's unanimous freshman of the year. He broke Carmelo Anthony's record at Syracuse of earning Big East Freshman of the Week honors 11 times this past season.

Castle's draft stock increased at the Final Four as he helped UConn become the first back-to-back national champions since Florida in 2007. In the Huskies' two games in Arizona, Castle went a combined 13 for 26 (50%) from the field while putting up 21 points and five rebounds vs. Alabama and 15 points and five rebounds vs. Purdue.

With that, here's what you need to know about on Castle, including a scouting report, his stats and more:

Stephon Castle scouting report

From Jeff Zillgitt and Scooby Axson: "While his stats don’t jump out, he is a big guard, especially at the point who can play multiple positions. Can create own shot but will be most useful on the defensive end to start career. He doesn’t force shots, picks his spots and was tough to defend in the tournament, scoring 21 against Alabama in the semifinals and 15 against Purdue in the final on a combined 13-for-26 shooting. Becoming a solid NBA shooter is a requirement."

Stephon Castle stats

As highlighted by his unanimous Big East Freshman of the Year honor, Castle put together an impressive freshman campaign at UConn this past season. He finished fifth on the team in both scoring and rebounding.

Here's a breakout of his stats at UConn this past year:

2023-24: 11.1 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game, 47.2% shooting (26.7% from 3)

Stephon Castle height, weight

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 215 pounds

The Covington, Georgia, native is listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds per his UConn profile page.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spurs pick Stephon Castle in 2024 NBA draft: Scouting report