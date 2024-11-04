Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reportedly out indefinitely after weekend health issue

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will reportedly be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a health issue over the weekend, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Assistant Mitch Johnson is expected to be the interim head coach while Popovich is out.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich suffered a health issue before Saturday’s game and assistant Mitch Johnson is expected to be the interim head coach for indefinite period, including Monday vs. Clippers and Wednesday vs. Rockets, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/qqdDtyc2GJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2024

The health issue, which has not been disclosed, popped up before the Spurs took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The team announced Popovich, 75, would not be able to coach the game and Johnson would handle head coaching duties.

Johnson, who was notified two and a half hours before game time that he'd be acting as head coach, told the media that Popovich was "just not feeling well." The Spurs beat the Wolves 113-103.

Popovich is in his 29th season with the Spurs, the longest-tenured head coach in the league. He leads the NBA in wins with 1,391 career victories and another 170 postseason wins. He has also coached five teams to NBA titles.