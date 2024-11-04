Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Out Indefinitely After Suffering a Sudden Health Issue Before Game

Interim head coach Mitch Johnson said he learned he would be filling in for Popovich just 2.5 hours before tipoff on Saturday

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs say that head coach Gregg Popovich is out indefinitely as he recovers from a sudden illness.

Popovich, 75, reportedly suffered a "health issue" just hours before tipoff in San Antonio's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Nov. 2, according to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.

While further details about the longtime NBA coach's condition weren't made available, Charania said that Popovich will remain sidelined for an "indefinite period" of time.

Popovich, who led the Spurs to five NBA championships, did not travel with the team — which includes 2023 No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama and NBA vet Chris Paul — to Los Angeles for their game against the LA Clippers on Monday, Nov. 4.

According to ESPN and the Associated Press, San Antonio's assistant coach Mitch Johnson, who led the Spurs to a 113-103 win on Saturday, will act as interim head coach while Popovich recovers.

Johnson told the AP on Saturday that he was informed Popovich was unavailable to coach the game due to an "unexpected illness" just two hours before tipoff. "He's not feeling well," Johnson said, adding, “This has happened before."

Johnson said that the team has "just always got to be ready for the next man up," per the AP. "We’ve had it with injuries and sometimes people get sick or don’t feel well or things come up in life."

"He’s just not feeling well," Johnson concluded.

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Stephon Castle #5 and Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs

After Monday's matchup in Los Angeles, the Spurs will travel to Houston on Wednesday to play the Rockets. The next day, they'll host the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio.



Popovich is among the most beloved NBA coaches, retired and active, and is widely known as one of the winningest coaches in league history. Currently in his 29th season as San Antonio's head coach, Popovich is just one of five coaches to win five or more titles.

Popovich led San Antonio to NBA championships in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.

