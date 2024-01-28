What is the spread for the AFC title game? Last-minute odds, how to watch Chiefs-Ravens

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

For one quarterback, it's the biggest game of his life. For the other, it's business as usual.

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson play host to the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in Sunday's AFC championship game. It's Jackson's first appearance in the conference championship as he hopes to make his first Super Bowl appearance in his sixth year in the NFL. Meanwhile, Mahomes is making his sixth straight AFC championship game start in his six years as the Chiefs' starter.

Sunday's game will be the Ravens' second of the playoffs after securing the No. 1 seed in the conference. They beat the Houston Texans in the divisional round. It will be the Chiefs' third game but Mahomes' second ever playoff game on the road. Kansas City defeated the Buffalo Bills last week.

Here's what to know to bet on and watch the AFC championship game.

Chiefs vs. Ravens: Odds, spread and lines for AFC championship game

All odds as of Sunday afternoon.

Spread: Ravens (-4.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-225); Chiefs (+185)

Over/under: 44

How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC championship game

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28

Time: 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

