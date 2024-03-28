SportsCenter anchor John Anderson to leave ESPN this spring

One of SportsCenter’s longest-tenured anchors will be departing the show and ESPN in the coming months.

John Anderson, who sits behind the desk for the 11 p.m. ET show typically and has been with the network since 1999, announced that he will be leaving the company at the end of June when his contract expires.

“That will be the end. I’m going to leave the company. I am gonna sort of retire from ‘SportsCenter,’” Anderson said in a clip posted by the “The Inside Wisconsin” show on social media Wednesday.

Anderson joined ESPN 25 years ago as an anchor on ESPNews. Anderson added that he will still be part of ESPN’s track and field coverage, which includes the New York City and Boston marathons on top of NCAA meets, “which I love.” He called track and field for Olympic Broadcasting Services during the Tokyo Games.

Anderson completed the New York marathon in 2010. He also hosted the reality television show “Wipeout” for a time.

“I am incredibly excited about that. It’s been a good run.”

The “operation has changed,” Anderson said, of doing the nightly show.

“I don’t know that it’s passed me by,” Anderson said. “But it’s taken its toll and I still want to be able to do the best shows I can and I don’t know that in years 26 or 27 that I have the stamina to go through it again. So I’m done.”

The best SportsCenter writer in the history of the show. John’s quick wit and delivery always made you better when you worked w him. And the inside jokes…. We anchored a Super Bowl night where I missed the opening two shot and he talked me off the ledge w laughter. Gonna miss JA https://t.co/i9i0UGaQjX — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) March 27, 2024

Anderson mentioned potentially returning to any of the places he lived prior to his ESPN stint: Phoenix, Arizona; Arkansas, South Carolina, Missouri – where he attended the University of Missouri – or his native Wisconsin.

The full “Inside Wisconsin Show” episode containing Anderson’s comments will be released Thursday.

In the short snipped posted, Anderson said he doesn’t know what his future holds.

“I have some things in the fire,” Anderson said. “But ‘SportsCenter’ will not be it anymore.”

Last year longtime SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett announced he was leaving the show after a 23-year run at ESPN.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Anderson, longtime SportsCenter anchor, to leave ESPN