--Sportsbreak

The New Jersey Devils have hired Sheldon Keefe as coach less than two weeks after he was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs, a source tells The Associated Press. He's the Devils' fifth coach since 2019 and third since March. New Jersey fired Lindy Ruff late in the season, replaced him on an interim basis with Travis Green and missed the playoffs anyway. Green left to coach the Ottawa Senators.

Jim Hiller will continue to be the Los Angeles Kings head coach after having the interim tag removed by vice president and general manager Rob Blake. The Kings were 21-12-and-1 in the regular season under Hiller after Todd McLellan was fired. But Los Angeles was eliminated by Edmonton in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight year.

Rookie Kyren Paris hit a two-run shot for his first major league home run to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros. The Angels have now won three straight road series in a single season for the first time since 2019. In Toronto, the Blue Jays are closing out a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox.

Brendan Donovan doubled home two runs and scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. It was the first series sweep this season for the Cardinals, who have won eight of their last 10 games. The Orioles had gone 106 consecutive regular-season series without being swept.

Johnathan Rodriguez singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Mets 6-3. It was the first major-league hit for Rodriguez, who was playing in his second game since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus. The Guardians moved into a tie for the second-best record in the majors at 33-and-17.

Canadian tennis players Gabriel Diallo (de-AH'-loh) and Marina Stakusic (stuh-KOO'-sheech), have moved a step closer to qualifying for the French Open. Diallo beat Argentina's Marci Trungelliti (trun-guh-LEE'-tee), 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in a men's second-round qualifying match today, while Stakusic saved break point before beating Croatia's Antonia Ruzic (ROO'-zich) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in women's competition. Both Canadians are seeking their first entry into a Grand Slam main draw.

