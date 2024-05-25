--Sportsbreak

---

Czechia scored three times in the second period to beat Sweden 7-3 and advance to the final of the men's hockey world championship for the first time since 2010. Ottawa Senators forward Dominik Kubalik and Lukas Sedlak scored two goals apiece and added an assist each. The Czechs will face either defending champion Canada or Switzerland.

---

Game 2 of the N-H-L's Western Conference final goes tonight as the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars. Connor McDavid scored the winner in double overtime to win Game 1 for Edmonton on Thursday. Games 3 and 4 will be in Alberta's capital on Monday and Wednesday.

---

Barclay Goodrow scored 14 minutes into overtime as the New York Rangers beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 last night. That tied up the N-H-L Eastern Conference final 1-1. Game 3 will be tomorrow afternoon.

---

Scott Arniel (ar-NEEL') is the new head coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He was Winnipeg's associate coach behind Rick Bowness since 2022. Bowness retired after the Jets were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs. Arniel had a 10-5-and-2 record this season filling in behind the bench for Bowness during two absences.

---

Jose Berrios (buh-REE'-ohs) will take the mound as the Toronto Blue Jays play the Tigers in Detroit this afternoon. Toronto fell 6-2 last night after taking the first game 9-1 on Thursday. Reese Olson is Detroit's starting pitcher.

---

This might not turn out to be Rafael Nadal’s last French Open, after all. The 14-time champion at Roland Garros says he is not 100 per cent sure that he will not play again at the Grand Slam tournament. Nadal has missed much of the last two seasons because of hip and abdominal muscle issues, and he is just 7-4 in 2024.

---

jch

The Canadian Press