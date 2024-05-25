--Sportsbreak

---

The Edmonton Oilers are back in action tonight in the N-H-L's Western Conference final. Edmonton seeks to jump out to a 2-0 lead on the road against the Dallas Stars. Connor McDavid scored the winner in double overtime to win Game 1 on Thursday. Games 3 and 4 will be in the Alberta capital on Monday and Wednesday.

It is now a 1-1 series heading to Florida after the New York Rangers evened things up against the Panthers with a 2-1 overtime victory last night in the N-H-L's Eastern Conference final. Barclay Goodrow scored 14 minutes into overtime to give New York the victory. Game 3 will be tomorrow afternoon.

The Winnipeg Jets have a new head coach. The team named Scott Arniel (ar-NEEL') as its bench boss yesterday, after serving as associate coach behind Rick Bowness since 2022. Bowness retired after the Jets were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs. Arniel had a 10-5-and-2 record this season filling in behind the bench for Bowness during two absences.

Don Waddell stepped down as president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced yesterday. Waddell built a roster that reached the N-H-L playoffs six straight years after missing it for nine in a row. The team said assistant general manager Eric Tulsky would work as interim G-M until a permanent successor was found.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in Detroit for the third of their four-game series against the Tigers this afternoon. Toronto fell 6-2 last night after taking the first game 9-1 on Thursday. Jose Berrios gets the start on the mound for the Jays, while the Tigers counter with Reese Olson.

The Indiana Pacers look to avoid a daunting 3-0 deficit in the N-B-A's Eastern Conference finals when they host the Boston Celtics tonight. Indiana fell in overtime in Game 1 on Tuesday before dropping Game 2 on Thursday with star guard Tyrese Haliburton exiting the game due to injury. Last night, Dallas defeated Minnesota 109-108 to take a 2-0 lead series in the Western Conference final.

The Canadian Press