--Sportsbreak

---

Alina Muller scored at 18:36 of the second overtime period on Sunday night to give visiting Boston a 1-0 victory over Minnesota in the Professional Women's Hockey League championship final series, forcing a fifth and deciding game for the Walter Cup on Wednesday night in Boston. Both teams had 33 shots on goal, with Boston having a 9-6 edge in the second overtime period.

---

The New York Rangers blew a two-goal lead in the third period, but Alex Wennberg's (WEHN'-buhrgz) goal at 5:35 of overtime lifted the visitors to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers earlier today. Alexis Lafreniere (ah-LEHK'-see lah-frehn-YEHR') and Barclay Goodrow each scored twice for the Rangers, who grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Sam Reinhart (RYN'-hart) scored twice for the Panthers. Game 4 is Tuesday in Florida.

---

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic (DON'-chitch) each scored 33 points on Sunday as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven N-B-A Western Conference finals. Anthony Edwards scored 26 points for the T-Wolves, and teammate Mike Conley added 16. Game 4 is Tuesday in Dallas. No team in N-B-A playoff history has rallied from 3-0 down.

---

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna (ah-KOON'-yah) Junior will miss the rest of the season after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during an 8-1 victory last night in Pittsburgh. The Braves’ initial diagnosis for the reigning National League M-V-P was left knee soreness. But the team announced later that an M-R-I showed a complete A-C-L tear that will require season-ending surgery.

---

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays cracked out of their offensive slump last night, scoring 11 runs against the Detroit Tigers. The bad news is the Jays gave up 14 runs and lost their third straight game. The Jays, who won one of four games in Detroit, open a three-game series Monday afternoon against the White Sox in Chicago. Chris Bassitt (BASS'-iht) is expected to pitch for the 23-and-29 Jays.

---

Grayson Murray’s parents say their 30-year-old son took his own life. Murray died Saturday, one day after he withdrew from a P-G-A Tour event at Colonial. Eric and Terry Murray are asking for privacy and that people honour Murray by being kind to one another. His death comes at a time when Murray appeared to be on track with his life and his golf. He has been open about his struggles with mental health and alcoholism. He said when he won the Sony Open in January, he had been sober for the last eight months.

---

gak

The Canadian Press