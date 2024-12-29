Sports world reacts to death of President Jimmy Carter, with Arthur M. Blank, MLB and more paying tribute

Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, was honored by sports leagues and teams within his native Georgia

President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday, was honored by several members of the sports world, including Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank. The two, who were longtime friends, were pictured here together when Carter attended a Falcons game in 2008. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

On Sunday, former President Jimmy Carter died at age 100, following a long and extraordinary life as a politician and humanitarian.

The sports world joined the nation in mourning the former president, who was an ardent sports fan, especially with teams in his native Georgia.

President Carter was honored by a number of teams based in Atlanta, including the Atlanta Falcons, with the team stating that it mourned Carter's passing.

We mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter pic.twitter.com/L7ndMuCrZ5 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 29, 2024

Arthur M. Blank, the owner of the Falcons and MLS team Atlanta United, put out a lengthy tribute to Carter on social media.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend and role model, President Jimmy Carter. He was a great America, a proud Georgian and an inspirational global humantarian," Blank wrote in a statement posted to the accounts of both teams and the Blank Family Foundation.

In the statement, Blank spoke about meeting Carter, who he described as a principled humanitarian and "an avid sports fan" of the Falcons and Atlanta United.

"Mostly, I will remember President Carter as my friend, a guiding light and someone who served humanity day in and day out - a quality he exhibited daily throughout his remarkable life," Blank wrote. "I join with the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and a grieving nation in mourning the loss of one of the world's most compassionate souls. I will miss his dearly."

A statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter from Arthur M. Blank.



Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, his loved ones and all Americans. pic.twitter.com/FNskBmm8zg — Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation (@BlankFoundation) December 29, 2024

Another local team, the Atlanta Braves, wrote in a statement on social media that the late president "was a testament to the best America, and Georgia can produce."

"While the world knew him as a remarkable humanitarian and peacemaker, we knew him as a dedicated Braves fan and we will miss having him in the stands cheering on his Braves," the team said in the statement.

Nationally, multiple leagues honored President Carter on social media.

In a statement, MLB wrote mourned the former president's passing, and wrote about Carter's love of the Braves.

"A Georgia native, President Carter was an ardent supporter of the Atlanta Braves. As Governor of Georgia, he was in attendance when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record at Atlanta’s Fulton County Stadium on April 8, 1974," the league wrote. "Over the years, President and Mrs. Carter would often be seen cheering on the Braves in many Postseason contests. We extend our deepest condolences to the Carter family."

We join the nation in mourning the passing of Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of The United States.



A Georgia native, President Carter was an ardent supporter of the Atlanta Braves. As Governor of Georgia, he was in attendance when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record… pic.twitter.com/yratxpmO79 — MLB (@MLB) December 29, 2024

The NBA wrote that the league as a whole mourned the president' passing.

"President Carter's extraordinary humanitarian efforts and commitment to public service are an inspiration to people everywhere," the league wrote in a statement on social media.

The NBA family mourns the passing of President Jimmy Carter. President Carter’s extraordinary humanitarian efforts and commitment to public service are an inspiration to people everywhere. — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2024

Navy Football also wrote a post in honor of President Carter. The late president graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1947, and played sprint football with the Midshipmen.

The Muhammad Ali Center also put out a statement, with the organization praising Carter for the work he did in his lifetime.

The tribute included a photo of the famous boxer shaking hands with President Carter during a visit to the White House. Ali died in 2016, at the age of 74.

"President Jimmy Carter was a Humanitarian, a patriot, an advocate. He and Muhammad Ali shared a long friendship, and we share in the country's mourning the loss of this giant figure," said the center in a statement.