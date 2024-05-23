Sports scores and schedule for May 22, 2024
Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Florida 3 New York Rangers 0
(Panthers lead best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
Hershey 3 Hartford 0
(Hershey wins best-of-five series 3-0)
Cleveland 6 Syracuse 4
(Cleveland wins best-of-five series 3-0)
Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 2 (OT)
(Milwaukee leads best-of-five series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Dallas 108 Minnesota 105
(Mavericks lead of best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
WNBA
Seattle 85 Indiana 83
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City 8 Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 2 Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 7 Seattle 3
National League
Miami 1 Milwaukee 0
San Diego 7 Cincinnati 3
San Francisco 9 Pittsburgh 5 (10 innings)
Atlanta 9 Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 0
Interleague
Minnesota 3 Washington 2
Cleveland 6 N.Y. Mets 3
Philadelphia 11 Texas 4
Colorado 4 Oakland 3 (12 innings)
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
(Best-of-Seven)
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
(Start of series)
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
(Best-of-Seven)
Indiana at Boston, 8 p.m.
(Boston leads series 1-0)
---
WNBA
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 5-1), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
National League
San Francisco (Black 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 2-5) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Interleague
Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.
---
The Canadian Press