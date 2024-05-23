Advertisement

Sports scores and schedule for May 22, 2024

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
·2 min read

Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Florida 3 New York Rangers 0

(Panthers lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

Hershey 3 Hartford 0

(Hershey wins best-of-five series 3-0)

Cleveland 6 Syracuse 4

(Cleveland wins best-of-five series 3-0)

Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 2 (OT)

(Milwaukee leads best-of-five series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Dallas 108 Minnesota 105

(Mavericks lead of best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

WNBA

Seattle 85 Indiana 83

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 9 Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 8 Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 2 Houston 1

Boston 8 Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Yankees 7 Seattle 3

National League

Miami 1 Milwaukee 0

San Diego 7 Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 9 Pittsburgh 5 (10 innings)

Atlanta 9 Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 0

Interleague

Minnesota 3 Washington 2

Cleveland 6 N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5 Baltimore 4

Philadelphia 11 Texas 4

Colorado 4 Oakland 3 (12 innings)

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

(Best-of-Seven)

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

(Start of series)

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

(Best-of-Seven)

Indiana at Boston, 8 p.m.

(Boston leads series 1-0)

---

WNBA

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 5-1), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Black 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 2-5) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Interleague

Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement