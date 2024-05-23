Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Florida 3 New York Rangers 0
(Panthers lead best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
Hershey 3 Hartford 0
(Hershey wins best-of-five series 3-0)
Cleveland 6 Syracuse 4
(Cleveland wins best-of-five series 3-0)
Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 2 (OT)
(Milwaukee leads best-of-five series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Dallas 108 Minnesota 105
(Mavericks lead of best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
WNBA
Seattle 85 Indiana 83
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City 8 Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 7 Seattle 3
National League
Miami 1 Milwaukee 0
San Diego 7 Cincinnati 3
San Francisco 9 Pittsburgh 5 (10 innings)
Atlanta 9 Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 0
Interleague
Minnesota 3 Washington 2
Cleveland 6 N.Y. Mets 3
Philadelphia 11 Texas 4
Colorado 4 Oakland 3 (12 innings)
---
