Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Florida 3 New York Rangers 0

(Panthers lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

Hershey 3 Hartford 0

(Hershey wins best-of-five series 3-0)

Cleveland 6 Syracuse 4

(Cleveland wins best-of-five series 3-0)

Milwaukee 3 Grand Rapids 2 (OT)

(Milwaukee leads best-of-five series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Dallas 108 Minnesota 105

(Mavericks lead of best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

WNBA

Seattle 85 Indiana 83

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 9 Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 8 Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 2 Houston 1

Boston 8 Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Yankees 7 Seattle 3

National League

Miami 1 Milwaukee 0

San Diego 7 Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 9 Pittsburgh 5 (10 innings)

Atlanta 9 Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 0

Interleague

Minnesota 3 Washington 2

Cleveland 6 N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5 Baltimore 4

Philadelphia 11 Texas 4

Colorado 4 Oakland 3 (12 innings)

---

The Canadian Press

