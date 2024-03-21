Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 20, 2024
NHL
Toronto 7 Washington 3
Arizona 2 Dallas 5.
Minnesota 0 Los Angeles 6
---
PWHL
Boston 1 Toronto 2
Ottawa 3 New York 0
---
AHL
San Jose 6, San Diego 4
Lehigh Valley 3, Springfield 1
Rochester 6, Hartford 5
Grand Rapids 4, Manitoba 1
Rockford 4, Chicago 3
Bakersfield 3, Calgary 2
Colorado 2, Milwaukee 1
Texas 3 Coachella Valley 4 (OT)
Tucson 1 at Ontario 4
---
NBA
Indiana 122, Detroit 103
Miami 107, Cleveland 104
Sacramento 123, Toronto 89
Boston 122, Milwaukee 119
Oklahoma City 119, Utah 107
L.A. Clippers 116, Portland 103
Phoenix 115, Philadelphia 102
Memphis 116 Golden State 137
---
MLB
Spring Training
LA Dodgers 5 San Diego 2, in Seoul, South Korea.
Toronto 9 Atlanta 10
Detroit 12 Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 1 Oakland 3
Texas 8 Cincinnati 1
Cincinnati 3 Chicago White Sox 1
San Francisco 5 L.A. Angels 2
Colorado 1 Arizona 5
Philadelphia 4 Baltimore 13
St. Louis 13 Washington 4
Pittsburgh 0 N.Y. Yankees 12
L.A. Angels 8 Kansas City 8
---
The Canadian Press