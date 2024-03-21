Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, March 20, 2024

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett scored 19 seconds into the game and added an assist, and Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist as Philadelphia beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night without Flyers captain Sean Couturier, who was a healthy scratch for the first time in his 13-year career. Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers. “Obviously, he’s our captain … but we have a job to do and a game to play and we are in the thick of the playoff race right now, so our f