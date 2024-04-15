Sports scoreboard for Sunday, April 14, 2024
Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Calgary 6 Arizona 5
St. Louis 4 Seattle 1
Vegas 4 Colorado 3 (OT)
Carolina 4 Chicago 2
---
World Women's Hockey Championship
At Utica, N.Y.
Gold-Medal Game
Canada 6 United States 5 (OT)
Bronze-Medal Game
Finland 3 Czechia 2 (SO)
---
AHL
Iowa 4 Manitoba 3
Hartford 5 Charlotte 2
Springfield 4 Providence 2
Chicago 7 Grand Rapids 2
Rockford 4 Milwaukee 2
Hershey 4 W/B Scranton 1
Coachella Valley 2 San Diego 1
---
NBA
Miami 118 Toronto 103
Charlotte 120 Cleveland 110
Philadelphia 107 Brooklyn 86
Boston 132 Washington 122
Orlando 113 Milwaukee 88
New York 120 Chicago 119 (OT)
L.A. Lakers 124 New Orleans 108
Sacramento 121 Portland 82
Golden State 123 Utah 116
San Antonio 123 Detroit 95
Oklahoma City 135 Dallas 86
Houston 116 L.A. Clippers 105
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Colorado 0
Boston 5 L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland 8 N.Y. Yankees 7 (10)
Detroit 4 Minnesota 3
Houston 8 Texas 5
National League
Pittsburgh 9 Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 9 Miami 7
Arizona 5 St. Louis 0
San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 3
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 3 Seattle 2
Baltimore 6 Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 2 Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 9 San Francisco 4
Cincinnati 11 Chicago White Sox 4
Oakland 7 Washington 6
---
MLS
Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 2
St. Louis 1 Austin FC 0
---
NLL
Panther City 11 Albany 7
---
