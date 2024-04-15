Sports scoreboard for Sunday, April 14, 2024

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Yariel Rodriguez had been waiting his entire life for this moment: pitching in Major League Baseball. Rodriguez did not disappoint, striking out six and giving up just one run on four hits over 3 2/3 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The 26-year-old Cuban said he was trying to stay mentally present on the mound. "It was very emotional but at the same time, I know I've got a job to do," said Rodriguez through translator Hector