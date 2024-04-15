Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Sunday, April 14, 2024

The Canadian Press
Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Calgary 6 Arizona 5

St. Louis 4 Seattle 1

Vegas 4 Colorado 3 (OT)

Carolina 4 Chicago 2

---

World Women's Hockey Championship

At Utica, N.Y.

Gold-Medal Game

Canada 6 United States 5 (OT)

Bronze-Medal Game

Finland 3 Czechia 2 (SO)

---

AHL

Iowa 4 Manitoba 3

Hartford 5 Charlotte 2

Springfield 4 Providence 2

Chicago 7 Grand Rapids 2

Rockford 4 Milwaukee 2

Hershey 4 W/B Scranton 1

Coachella Valley 2 San Diego 1

---

NBA

Miami 118 Toronto 103

Charlotte 120 Cleveland 110

Philadelphia 107 Brooklyn 86

Indiana 157 Atlanta 115

Boston 132 Washington 122

Orlando 113 Milwaukee 88

New York 120 Chicago 119 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 124 New Orleans 108

Denver 126 Memphis 111

Sacramento 121 Portland 82

Golden State 123 Utah 116

San Antonio 123 Detroit 95

Phoenix 125 Minnesota 106

Oklahoma City 135 Dallas 86

Houston 116 L.A. Clippers 105

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Colorado 0

Boston 5 L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland 8 N.Y. Yankees 7 (10)

Detroit 4 Minnesota 3

Houston 8 Texas 5

National League

Pittsburgh 9 Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 9 Miami 7

Arizona 5 St. Louis 0

San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 3 Seattle 2

Baltimore 6 Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 2 Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 9 San Francisco 4

Cincinnati 11 Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland 7 Washington 6

---

MLS

Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 2

St. Louis 1 Austin FC 0

---

NLL

Panther City 11 Albany 7

---

