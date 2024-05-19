Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Saturday, May 18, 2024

The Canadian Press
Saturday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Edmonton 5 Vancouver 1

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Group Stage

At Prague

Canada 5 Finland 3

Switzerland 8 Denmark 0

Czechia 4 Britain 1

At Ostrava, Czechia

Sweden 7 Latvia 2

Germany 4 Poland 4

Slovakia 4 France 2

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

Cleveland 4 Syracuse 1

(Cleveland leads best-of-five series 2-0)

Hershey 4 Hartford 2

(Hershey leads best-of-five series 2-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Dallas 117 Oklahoma City 116

(Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

---

WNBA

New York 91 Indiana 80

Las Vegas 89 Los Angeles 82

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 6 Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 4 Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11 Minnesota 4

Kansas City 5 Oakland 3

Texas 13 L.A. Angels 2 (13)

National League

Chicago Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 14 Colorado 4

Miami 10 N.Y. Mets 9 (10)

Philadelphia 4 Washington 3 (10)

L.A. Dodgers 4 Cincinnati 0

San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

Interleague

Milwaukee 4 Houston 2

St. Louis 7 Boston 2

Detroit 8 Arizona 3

---

MLS

Toronto FC 5 CF Montréal 1

Vancouver 1 Seattle 1

Atlanta 1 Nashville 1

LA Galaxy 0 Charlotte FC 0

Cincinnati 3 St Louis City 1

Miami 1 D.C. United 0

New York City 2 New York 1

Philadelphia 3 New England 0

Austin FC 3 Sporting Kansas City 2

Columbus 3 Chicago 1

FC Dallas 1 Houston 1

Minnesota 2 Portland 1

Real Salt Lake 5 Colorado 3

Orlando City 1 San Jose 0

---

NLL

Final

Buffalo 15 Albany 13

(Buffalo wins best-of-three series 2-0)

---

