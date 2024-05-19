Sports scoreboard for Saturday, May 18, 2024
Saturday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Edmonton 5 Vancouver 1
(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Group Stage
At Prague
Canada 5 Finland 3
Switzerland 8 Denmark 0
Czechia 4 Britain 1
At Ostrava, Czechia
Sweden 7 Latvia 2
Germany 4 Poland 4
Slovakia 4 France 2
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
Cleveland 4 Syracuse 1
(Cleveland leads best-of-five series 2-0)
Hershey 4 Hartford 2
(Hershey leads best-of-five series 2-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Dallas 117 Oklahoma City 116
(Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
---
WNBA
New York 91 Indiana 80
Las Vegas 89 Los Angeles 82
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 4
N.Y. Yankees 6 Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 4 Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11 Minnesota 4
Kansas City 5 Oakland 3
Texas 13 L.A. Angels 2 (13)
National League
Chicago Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 14 Colorado 4
Miami 10 N.Y. Mets 9 (10)
Philadelphia 4 Washington 3 (10)
L.A. Dodgers 4 Cincinnati 0
San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.
Interleague
Milwaukee 4 Houston 2
St. Louis 7 Boston 2
Detroit 8 Arizona 3
---
MLS
Vancouver 1 Seattle 1
Atlanta 1 Nashville 1
LA Galaxy 0 Charlotte FC 0
Cincinnati 3 St Louis City 1
Miami 1 D.C. United 0
New York City 2 New York 1
Philadelphia 3 New England 0
Austin FC 3 Sporting Kansas City 2
Columbus 3 Chicago 1
FC Dallas 1 Houston 1
Minnesota 2 Portland 1
Real Salt Lake 5 Colorado 3
Orlando City 1 San Jose 0
---
NLL
Final
Buffalo 15 Albany 13
(Buffalo wins best-of-three series 2-0)
---
The Canadian Press