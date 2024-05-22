Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Tuesday's Games

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Group Stage

At Prague

Canada 4 Czechia 3 (OT)

Britain 4 Austria 2

Switzerland 3 Finland 1

At Ostrava, Czechia

Germany 6 France 3

United States 6 Latvia 3

Sweden 6 Slovakia 1

---

PWHL Playoffs

Final

Minnesota 3 Boston 0

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

---

NBA

Conference Finals

Boston 133 Indiana 128 (OT)

(Boston leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

WNBA

Atlanta 83 Dallas 78

Phoenix 98 Las Vegas 88

Los Angeles 70 Washington 68

---

CEBL

Edmonton 97 Calgary 79

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 0

Seattle 6 N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 5 Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 10 Detroit 3

Houston 6 L.A. Angels 5 (10)

National League

Milwaukee 7 Miami 5

Cincinnati 2 San Diego 0

Pittsburgh 7 San Francisco 6 (10)

Chicago Cubs 4 Atlanta 3 (10)

Arizona 7 L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

Cleveland 7 N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 10 Washington 0

Philadelphia 5 Texas 2

Oakland 5 Colorado 4

Baltimore at St. Louis, suspended

---

