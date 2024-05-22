Sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Tuesday's Games
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Group Stage
At Prague
Canada 4 Czechia 3 (OT)
Britain 4 Austria 2
Switzerland 3 Finland 1
At Ostrava, Czechia
Germany 6 France 3
United States 6 Latvia 3
Sweden 6 Slovakia 1
---
PWHL Playoffs
Final
Minnesota 3 Boston 0
(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)
---
NBA
Conference Finals
Boston 133 Indiana 128 (OT)
(Boston leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
WNBA
Atlanta 83 Dallas 78
Phoenix 98 Las Vegas 88
Los Angeles 70 Washington 68
---
CEBL
Edmonton 97 Calgary 79
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 0
Seattle 6 N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 5 Tampa Bay 2
Kansas City 10 Detroit 3
Houston 6 L.A. Angels 5 (10)
National League
Milwaukee 7 Miami 5
Cincinnati 2 San Diego 0
Pittsburgh 7 San Francisco 6 (10)
Chicago Cubs 4 Atlanta 3 (10)
Arizona 7 L.A. Dodgers 3
Interleague
Cleveland 7 N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 10 Washington 0
Philadelphia 5 Texas 2
Oakland 5 Colorado 4
Baltimore at St. Louis, suspended
---
