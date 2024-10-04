Sports quiz of the week: Women’s T20 World Cup, soapbox races and 121 losses

Peter Withe scoring for Villa in the 1982 European Cup final, Tadej Pogacar triumphs at the Cycling World Championships, the All Blacks' Katelyn Vahaakolo. Composite: Alamy, Getty, AP

The Women's T20 World Cup begins this week in the UAE. Australia have won six of the last seven tournaments, but who won the other in 2016? England India Pakistan West Indies What have Brentford managed to do in each of their last three Premier League matches? Surrender a two-goal lead after the 80th minute Miss a penalty but score from the rebound Score inside the first 60 seconds of the game Complete the match without making a substitution The Major League Baseball regular season came to an end this week. Which team recorded a historic 121 losses? Chicago White Sox Colorado Rockies Los Angeles Angels Miami Marlins In women's rugby union, WXV returned this week – which northern hemisphere team earned a landmark 29-27 win over New Zealand in Vancouver? Canada Ireland Italy Scotland Why did darts player James Wade go viral after winning his match against Callan Rydz at the Players Championship last week? He tipped a pint of lager over his head He replicated Cole Palmer's 'ice cold' celebration He appeared to let out a fart on camera He took the dartboard down and left with it In boxing, Britain's Sandy Ryan lost her WBO welterweight world title to Mikaela Mayer in New York. What incident disrupted Ryan's preparations? An assailant threw red paint over her Her hotel fire alarm went off overnight Her usual fighting gear was lost in transit She got stuck in a lift at Madison Square Garden In rugby league, the NRL grand final takes place in Sydney on Sunday. Which team are going for their fourth straight title? Brisbane Broncos Melbourne Storm Penrith Panthers Sydney Roosters Where in the world was this picture taken? Bogotá Brasilia Madrid Tenerife What have Juventus not done in six Serie A games so far this season? Made a substitution Picked up a yellow card Conceded a goal Scored in the first half In the NFL, which rookie quarterback has set a record pass completion rate in his first four games? Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) Drake Maye (New England Patriots) Bo Nix (Denver Broncos)

Solutions

1:D - The Windies beat Australia by eight wickets in the final at Eden Gardens., 2:C - After Yoane Wissa scored after 22 seconds against Man City, Bryan Mbeumo added goals against Spurs (23 seconds) and West Ham (37 seconds). 'It must be a world record,' cheered Bees head coach Thomas Frank., 3:A - The South Siders set a new MLB all-time low with 121 losses and just 41 wins – although they managed to win five of their last six., 4:B - Ireland's dramatic win is the latest step in their resurgence – having won the third tier of last season's tournament, they are now in with a chance of winning the top division., 5:C - With tongue firmly in cheek, Wade initially put the noise down to his velcro trainers – then admitted he thought the cameras turned off after the game ended., 6:A - Ryan has accused her opponent of a 'set up' after being hit by paint while leaving her hotel. Mayer, who won by majority decision, has denied any involvement in the incident., 7:C - The Panthers, who are based in the Greater Western Sydney suburbs, face the Storm in a rematch of the 2020 grand final, which was won by Melbourne., 8:A - It's a shot from the Red Bull Balineras event in the Colombian capital – a 'soapbox race' where competitors drive home-made, engine-free vehicles along a downhill course., 9:C - Thiago Motta's side have scored nine and conceded zero, despite not yet having a settled first-choice backline. They are second to Napoli in the table, with three games ending in goalless draws., 10:B - The No 2 pick behind Williams in the 2024 draft, Daniels has an 82.1% completion rate across a four-game span – only Tom Brady and Peyton Manning can come close to that in the Super Bowl era.

