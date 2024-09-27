Sports quiz of the week: fast laps, table-topping teams and disgruntled fans

Tony Bellew celebrates; South Arica's Manie Libbok; John Stones after equalising for Manchester City against Arsenal. Composite: Guardian Picture Desk

After their dramatic 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Sunday, Manchester City and Arsenal are still unbeaten. Who are the other two sides without a Premier League defeat this season? Chelsea and Fulham Brighton and Nottingham Forest Aston Villa and Bournemouth Newcastle and Brentford Arsenal and Manchester City also met in the Women’s Super League on Sunday, and also played out a 2-2 draw. Who scored against their former club? Vivianne Miedema Beth Mead Jess Park Frida Maanum In rugby union, South Africa’s 29-28 defeat in Argentina cost them the chance to secure the Rugby Championship title – and their spot as world No 1. Who replaced them? New Zealand Ireland France Argentina Who admitted this week that ‘the game is testing me a little more than it has done in the past?’ Max Verstappen Sean Dyche Carlos Alcaraz Rory McIlroy At the Singapore Grand Prix, which driver recorded the fastest lap and went on to place 18th out of 18 to finish the race? Daniel Ricciardo Lance Stroll Pierre Gasly Valtteri Bottas After five matches, which football club is currently top of Serie A? Juventus Napoli Torino Udinese The AFL Grand Final between Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions will take place on Saturday. It is the first ‘Granny’ since 2006 not to feature any … Teams from Victoria Former AFL Premiers Foreign players on either side Musical pre-game entertainment Where in the world was this picture taken? Wembley Park Wentworth Royal Portrush Royal Birkdale Which former Premier League player is the new head coach of Australia’s men’s football team? Mark Viduka Tim Cahill Danny Tiatto Tony Popovic The 2024 County Championship concludes this weekend. Who is currently this season’s leading run-scorer in Division One? Alex Davies (Warwickshire) Rory Burns (Surrey) David Bedingham (Durham) Haseeb Hameed (Lancashire) Which storied US sporting franchise are the latest to be moving to Las Vegas? LA Kings Oklahoma City Thunder Oakland A's Houston Texans Snooker's British Open is being staged this week at The Centaur. Which event is the venue more closely associated with? The Cheltenham Festival Royal Ascot World Bowls Championship The Mosconi Cup The South Korean Olympic shooter, Kim Yeji, has scored her first acting role after her nonchalant technique won worldwide acclaim. What's the name of the production? Dead Shot Shaker Run Cool Hand Kim Crush The stage actress, Thelma Ruby, 99, also known for being Phyllis Pearce's partner in cups of tea and slices of cake in Coronation Street, this week promised to do what? Rescind her Arsenal season ticket while Keir Starmer gets a free exec box Boycott Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plans for a revamped Old Trafford Confront Howard Webb and ask for the immediate resignation of Michael Oliver. Chain herself to the gates of Wimbledon's All-England tennis club How much are Lord's members being asked to shell out for a single, adult seat to see days 1-3 of the World Test Championship final or England take on India in the third Test? £175 £150 £125 £100

Solutions

1:B - Brighton and Forest also drew 2-2 on Sunday to preserve their unbeaten starts., 2:A - Miedema equalised for City in her first game against former club Arsenal, with Park putting the visitors in front before Beth Mead’s late leveller at the Emirates. , 3:B - Ireland lost the No 1 spot when they were knocked out of the World Cup quarter-finals a year ago but have returned to the summit, with Argentina climbing to sixth place., 4:D - McIlroy, who narrowly missed out on the US Open title in June, lost in a playoff to Billy Horschel at Wentworth after another second place at last week’s Irish Open. ‘Two weeks in a row I’ve played well. Just not quite enough,’ McIlroy mused., 5:A - Ricciardo put new tyres on his RB vehicle before setting the fastest lap on his final circuit. The Australian called it ‘a great way to say adios’ to F1 – but the fact he took a point from Lando Norris, title rival of Red Bull stablemate Max Verstappen, has raised some eyebrows., 6:C - Il Toro lead Napoli, Udinese and Juve in an unexpected top four after beating Verona 3-2 last Friday despite the departure of manager Ivan Juric to Roma., 7:A - Victoria is the sport’s traditional heartland, with 10 of the AFL’s current 18 teams playing there. Katy Perry will perform before the game after a minor dispute with organisers over how many new songs she could play., 8:B - Former boxer Tony Bellew (and his I'm a Celebrity buddy, Sam Thompson) celebrates an eagle during the Pro-Am event before the BMW Championship., 9:D - The former Crystal Palace defender has taken over after Graham Arnold resigned with the Socceroos struggling to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup. , 10:C - South Africa’s Bedingham has scored 1,265 runs – all the more impressive given he has only played 10 games compared to 13 for Davies (1,110), Hameed (1,084) and Burns (1,057)., 11:C - The club of Billy Beane of Moneyball fame - he's still an exec at the club - will leave California, just as it once did Philadelphia and Kansas City. "Staying in Oakland was our goal, it was our mission, and we failed to achieve it," said owner John Fisher this week. , 12:A - The Centaur's vast space provides indoor shelter at Cheltenham's race meetings, with bars, food and music live aplenty. The snooker has been a little more sedate. Well, mostly. , 13:D, 14:D - Ruby lives in a flat overlooking the club and said at Save Wimbledon Park meeting she was determined to take a stand on environmental grounds against any expansion. "I look several times a day out of the window and enjoy my view," she said. "And it gives me strength to carry on.", 15:A - At £25 more than non-surged price Oasis tickets, and despite empty seats at this year's Sri Lanka Test at the "home of cricket", such prices caused outrage. Helpfully, Lord's reduced fourth day tickets to...£150.

Scores