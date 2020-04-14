Yahoo Sports good news tracker: Jets lineman Quinnen Williams donates meals to healthcare workers

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports good news tracker, where we shine a little sunshine amid the dreary news taking over our news feeds. Even though basically everything is canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, there is still awesome stuff happening in the world of sports.

Track the good news with us at Yahoo Sports.

Prepare to feel warm and fuzzy. And check back in when you need a pick-me-up.

Quinnen Williams donates $25,000 worth of meals to healthcare workers

New York Jets lineman Quinnen Williams wants medical professionals to know he appreciates them. Williams donated $25,000 worth of healthy meals to healthcare workers in New Jersey, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Good job by #Jets DL Quinnen Williams, who donated $25,000 worth of healthy meals for medical professionals dealing with the coronavirus in New Jersey with the help of a celebrity private chef, Brianna’s Nutrition Kitchen. pic.twitter.com/j957l5siZR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2020

Williams’ private chef put all the meals together. We’re not sure who added the picture of a smiling Williams on every box, but we appreciate the gesture.

Jaguars players step up to help those in need during coronavirus pandemic

Multiple members of the Jacksonville Jaguars are donating to help those affected by coronavirus. The team put out a release Tuesday detailing all the things its players are doing to help those in need during the pandemic.

Among those players is running back Leonard Fournette, who is donating 7,000 meals per week to Second Harvest over the next eight weeks.

For the next eight weeks, @_fournette is donating 7,000 meals per week that will be distributed by @2ndHarvestGNOA in his hometown of New Orleans. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 14, 2020

Guard Tyler Shatley is donating $10,000 to organizations feeding senior citizens in Florida. Defensive tackle Carl Davis is donating to make sure veterans receive meals.

Kick Josh Lambo and receivers Chris Conley and DJ Chark have also donated to various causes. Lambo is trying to help those who want to adopt dogs. Conley is raising money for the World Health Organization and Chark is putting money together to help small businesses.

Russell Westbrook donates 650 laptops to Houston students

With many schools working remotely, it has never been more important for students to have access to technology that allows them to keep pace with their studies.

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook made it much easier for several hundred students to do just that, donating 650 laptops through his Why Not? Foundation and student technology non-profit Comp U Dot to Houston students.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner lauded the donation on Monday.

Now more than ever, we need our internet providers to help our students close the digital divide in our city. @russwest44 through his Why Not? Foundation and Comp U Dot will donate 650 laptops for students in our city to assist them with their digital education. #COVID19 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 13, 2020

Christian Yelich among those to donate to Brewers’ employee fund

A number of Milwaukee Brewers players are donating money to the team’s $1 million employee fund. Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich are among those helping out team employees. They were joined by Lorenzo Cain, Corey Knebel, Josh Lindblom and Brent Suter in the cause. Brewers announcer Bob Uecker is also contributing to the team’s fund.

Ryan Braun is donating $100K and Bob Uecker is adding $50K to the Brewers' $1M fund for Miller Park workers during the pandemic. Cain, Knebel, Lindblom, Suter and Yelich are also contributing for $300,000 in all, the Brewers say. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 13, 2020

Browns donating uniform sales to healthcare workers

The Cleveland Browns are trying to build some goodwill for their upcoming jersey release. When the team unveils its new uniforms Wednesday, 100 percent of the sales from the team’s pro shop will go toward helping healthcare workers, according to NFL.com.

The team says it will donate 100 percent of jersey sales for a “significant period of time.”

Fans looking to take advantage of the team’s offer must order jerseys from the team’s FirstEnergy Stadium Pro Shop. Since in-store purchases are currently unavailable, the team has set up a phone number so fans can call in and place their orders.

Braves taking care of employees

With no beginning to the Major League Baseball season in sight, the Atlanta Braves are still taking care of full-time and part-time employees.

Sources: the Atlanta Braves notified their full-time and part-time employees yesterday that they would be paid through May 31. They are the first known MLB club to give their employees assurances beyond the end of April or beginning of May. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) April 11, 2020

All 30 teams committed to paying staff until April 30 following a $1 million pledge by each club in mid-March. The Braves are the first known team to extend that through May.

Though not obligated to do so, it’s the right thing to do given the unusual circumstances and uncertainty that surrounds the 2020 season.

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton donate to Houston Foodbank

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton have donated to the Houston Foodbank and Feeding America. The two announced a donation in a video, where they encouraged others to help if they can.

. @KateUpton and I are incredibly grateful to @HoustonFoodBank & @FeedingAmerica for doing so much to serve those in need during these unprecedented times. Visit https://t.co/X7qDVTVCij for more info, or https://t.co/SgVkRUEkUQ to find a food bank near you. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/2LmJdBzguI — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 10, 2020

The two did not announce how much money they donated to the cause, but said they wanted chose those two organizations so people in need could have a meal on Easter.

Harry Giles surprises crying girl from suspended Kings game

One of the most indelible images from the night the NBA shut down was a young girl crying at a Sacramento Kings game. Her tear-stained face and broken heart reflected how many people felt about the temporary end of life as we knew it and the indefinite stoppage of sports.

That girl’s name is Sophie, and Kings player Harry Giles wanted to make her feel better. So he recently sent her and her brother a sweet video message. He apologized for the way their last game ended, and to make up for it, he invited them to a Kings game when sports are back underway. Not surprisingly, Sophie was extremely excited.

Mike Evans donates $100,000 to coronavirus relief efforts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is donating $100,000 to coronavirus relief efforts. Through his Mike Evans Family Foundation, $50,000 will be donated to the United Way Suncoast, which will help people in the Tampa Bay area. Another $50,000 will be donated to a charity serving his hometown of Galveston, Tex.

The $50,000 Evans is donating to United Way Suncoast will help 53,000 individuals in need across 31,000 households.

D.K. Metcalf donates $50,000 to help in fight against coronavirus

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is donating $50,000 to help in the fight against coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf is donating $50,000 for COVID‑19 relief efforts - $25K to Swedish Hospital in Seattle and $25K to purchase meals to feed those in need in Oxford, MS. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2020

Half of that will go to Swedish hospital in Seattle. The other half will be used by buy meals for people in Oxford, Mississippi. Metcalf grew up in Oxford.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates goggles to doctors and nurses

As far as coronavirus donations go, it doesn’t get more natural than this.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar announced Tuesday that he has donated 900 pairs of safety goggle to doctors, nurses and staff fighting coronavirus at UCLA Health, the name sponsor of the Lakers’ training facility.

“I am honored to be able to use whatever resources I can to help UCLA Health continue its courageous and necessary work to protect the health of our community,” Abdul-Jabbar said in a release.

Former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. donates $2.6M

Former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. and his wife Candy have donated $2.65 million to Tampa General Hospital, the Tampa Bay Times reports. The donation is part of a greater $7.65 million donation the couple has made to the hospital and will be earmarked to develop a long-term COVID-19 unit, according to the report.

Allie LaForce and Astros pitcher Joe Smith donate meals to hospital

TNT broadcaster Allie LaForce and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Joe Smith, donated 350 to 500 meals to Houston’s Lyndon B. Johnson hospital on Tuesday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The couple’s HelpCureHD Foundation partnered with Project FRONTLINE on the project. They also reportedly plan to pay for 300 meals at Mercy Hospital in Lorain, Ohio, where LaForce’s sister is a third-year medical student.

Nationals teaming up with chef José Andrés to feed community

The Washington Nationals’ new foundation, Nationals Philanthropies, is teaming up with DC-area celebrity chef José Andrés and his non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen, to feed people in need in Washington DC.

According to Eater, the city signed off on a plan that will allow the Nationals and Andrés to turn Nationals Park into a community kitchen. Dinners will be brought to several DC neighborhoods, and the list of recipients is expected to grow with help from other community organizations.

Two enormous kitchens at Nats Park will be used to make these meals, and Tuesday is the first day meals will be produced and delivered. Capacity is starting at 1,000 meals a day, but they hope to raise it to 5,000 meals a day by the end of the week — and 10,000-plus soon after.

Isaiah Thomas helping local business by feeding medical workers

Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas found a great way to support both people and business in Seattle: he’s ordering from a local Seattle restaurant and donating to food to feed overworked frontline medical workers in the University of Washington’s hospital system.

NBA guard @isaiahthomas will donate food on Tuesday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 14 from local small business, Pagliacci’s Pizza, to main locations for UW Medical Center that have been greatly impacted by COVID-19. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 7, 2020

Thomas will be using Pagliacci’s Pizza to feed frontline hospital staff on April 7 and 14.

Hornets donate $250,000 to coronavirus relief efforts

The Charlotte Hornets are donating $250,000 to coronavirus relief efforts. The team made the announcement Monday, and highlighted the other ways in which it has responded to the pandemic.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation has initiated a multi-faceted response to assist with local relief efforts through financial contributions, employee volunteerism and online resources. #NBATogether x #SwarmToServe



🔗: https://t.co/jpEYEUX98n pic.twitter.com/YshOj6prkv — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 6, 2020

The funds from the team’s $250,000 donation will go to the Foundation for the Carolinas, the United Way and “several other local non-profit organizations.”

Carson Wentz’ foundation donates $100K for meals, groceries

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and his AO1 Foundation are donating $100,000 to Love From The Crumb, a new campaign launched in response to the crisis.

Carson Wentz @AO1Foundation is donating $100,000 to help people dealing with the Coronavirus 👏🏻👏🏻



The Love From The Crumb campaign will supply free bags of groceries given to struggling families, meals delivered to those on front lines and giving supplies pic.twitter.com/sRcYYA9yla — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 6, 2020

The initiative supplies bags of groceries to struggling families and meals delivered to people fighting the virus on the front lines. The group also distributes supplies and brings the “love and hope of Jesus Christ to thousands of people.”

Bills donating special experiences to raise money for first responders

The Buffalo Bills are raising money for the Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund, and to entice fans to donate they’re giving away a number of special experiences and pieces of signed memorabilia. From April 6 through April 17, anyone who makes a donation on the fund’s website will be entered to win several different fan experiences with general manager Brandon Beane, like a one-on-one video call, attending lunch or a Bills practice with him, and the opportunity to be on the phone with him when he calls in the Bills’ first-round draft pick.

If lunching with the Bills GM isn’t your speed, they’re also giving away a signed Josh Allen jersey, a Bills helmet autographed by all their 2020 draft picks, and four 100-level tickets to the team’s home opener. The money will go to Western New York community organizations that are supporting first responders who are on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.

Jim Irsay donating 10,000 masks to Department of Health

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will donate 10,000 masks to the Indiana State Department of Health. Irsay, 60, made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday.

Just procured 10,000+ masks ( N-95) and am passing them along to Indiana State Dept. of Health for distribution as most urgently needed.#INthistogether — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 5, 2020

The masks will reportedly be distributed to the hospitals that need masks the most. The masks will help healthcare workers who are caring for those dealing with coronavirus.

Kings turning old arena into coronavirus hospital, donating masks

The Sacramento Kings’ old arena, Sleep Train Arena, will be turned into a coronavirus surge hospital. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced on Friday that the California Department of Public Health and the US Army Corps of Engineers will collaborate to turn the empty arena and practice facility into a 360-bed surge field hospital that will provide critical medical services for coronavirus and trauma care patients.

In a statement, Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé also announced that the team is donating $250,000 to community organizations providing resources to vulnerable families, and will donate 100,000 medical masks to state and city health agencies.

Rams raise $2.3 million, read mean tweets about new logo

The Los Angeles Rams helped to raise more than $2.3 million for the United Way and Los Angeles Food Bank during a telethon this week.

So, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff provided fans with a bit of a reward.

He started reading mean tweets about the team’s new logo — which hasn’t gone over too well with fans since it was introduced.

Rams fans, thanks to you we raised over $2.3m for ⁦@LAUnitedWay⁩ & ⁦@LAFoodBank⁩ during our ⁦@ABC7⁩ telethon. The deal was you raise $2m, I would read Mean Tweets about the logo. So here you go and thanks for helping Angelenos in need when it is needed the most! pic.twitter.com/HB6OTPzuRN — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) April 3, 2020

Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie gives $1M to Penn Medicine Research

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has made a $1 million donation to Penn Medicine for the COVID-19 Immunology Defense Fund.

“Every passing day brings new stories of heartbreaking tragedy, inspirational courage, and hopeful innovation,” Lurie said in a statement for Penn Medicine News. “We can and will get through this, but only if we work together, care for each other, and focus our attention and resources towards sustainable strategies.”

The money will go toward addressing critically emerging needs in the pandemic including testing for antibodies in front-line health workers, finding drugs that work against the virus and potential vaccines.

Mike Tomlin’s wife making 500 masks a week for health care workers

Kiya Tomlin, a fashion designer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, is sewing 500 masks a week with her staff to send to hospital staff around the country.

“They are for the hospital support staff,” Tomlin told Steelers.com. “They aren't going to the surgeons and nurses. They are for the auxiliary people, and that frees the higher protection masks for doctors and nurses at higher risk dealing with the patients."

Tomlin said at first the masks sought after since they weren’t N95 and didn’t have filters. But personal protection equipment is in such high demand, and the CDC might request people wear them, that Tomlin is getting constant requests.

Joel Embiid donate $1.3 million to make sure healthcare workers get tested

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is trying to lead the charge in the fight against coronavirus. Embiid is working to gather funding to launch a campaign that would help get healthcare workers tested for coronavirus antibodies.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid, Managing Partner Josh Harris, and Co-Managing Partner David Blitzer contribute a combined $1.3 million to Penn Medicine for critical support of health care workers fighting COVID-19. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 3, 2020

Embiid, 26, spoke to ESPN about that decision, explaining why testing for antibodies was the right move.

Embiid said he learned that "testing for COVID-19 antibodies has the chance to let health care workers know if they are immune to the virus." "If they have immunity, then they can work in risky environments with the peace of mind that they most likely won't get infected again or spread the virus," he added. "In addition, it may be possible for those with a lot of antibodies to donate blood and help other patients that are very ill.

Embiid spoke with doctors at Penn Medicine to gather information on how his donation could help the most.

Bryce Harper donates $500K to food efforts

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is donating $500,000 to relief efforts in his hometown of Las Vegas and his team’s city of Philly.

The money is going toward three different organizations. Direct Relief is a group with a presence in every state and 80 countries that is trying to provide the medical field with needed personal protection equipment. The other two organizations are for food relief in each of the locations.

Tom Brady partners with Feeding America to raise money

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is encouraging people to donate to Feeding America. Brady announced a partnership with the program Thursday, and wants to supply 10 million meals to people around the country.

Proud to partner with @WheelsUp for their #MealsUp Initiative to supply 10 million meals to @FeedingAmerica. https://t.co/Pa4ctCEF1G — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 2, 2020

To do so, Brady is asking for your help. He posted a link to Feeding America’s donation page, hoping others would step up and give to a good cause.

JJ Redick providing meals in New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Thursday that JJ Redick and his wife Chelsea are working to provide meals to those in need in New Orleans, which has seen one of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

JJ and Chelsea are working with Lineage Logistics to provide 1.8 million meals to residents of South Louisiana. They’re working in conjunction with national hunger-relief organization Feeding America and local nonprofit Second Harvest Food Bank.

Al Horford donates $500K to coronavirus relief

Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford has donated $500,000 to combat the coronavirus pandemic, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. The money will go to help causes in Horford’s home country of the Dominican Republic as well as Michigan, Gainesville, Florida, Atlanta, Boston and Philadelphia, places where he has played basketball.

Christian McCaffrey launches initiative to help healthcare workers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is doing what he can to help healthcare workers in Carolina. The 23-year-old launched an initiative Thursday to help “frontline healthcare providers” who are helping those with coronavirus everyday.

Today, I'm launching a new initiative called "22 and You" to support our frontline healthcare heroes in the Carolinas. Join me and give what you can athttps://t.co/2sZQ93FYx9 #22&YOU #stayhomestayhealthy #COVID19relief @lowes @bose pic.twitter.com/6yp8JpP8ux — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) April 2, 2020

McCaffrey’s program, “22 and You,” will raise funds for those people. He’s partnered with Lowe’s and Bose to donate money to the NC Healthcare Foundation and South Carolina Hospital Association Foundation.

Shin-Soo Choo helping out Rangers minor leaguers

Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo is donating $100,000 to support minor-league players during the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports. The 37-year-old veteran reportedly plans to give $1,000 to each of the 190 players in the Rangers farm system.

Marcus Smart and Sean Payton donate plasma

Two of the highest-profile coronavirus patients in the sports world are now trying to help fight the disease.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton both reportedly intend to donate their plasma to combat the spread of coronavirus. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Smart plans to donate his plasma to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project. Payton has a similar hopes, according to USA Today’s Jarrett Bell.

Smart in particular has been outspoken about the seriousness of the pandemic.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Packers dining staff supports community, health care workers

The Green Bay Packers dining staff has switched their focus from meals for players, coaches and team personnel to for the community. The crew has so far helped by making:

400 meals per week for students at local school districts

1,000 meals per week for staff at area healthcare facilities

5,000 protein bars and 3,500 protein shakes to local schools for students

supplying food pantries and shelters with meals and non-perishable items

The donations are in addition to the $1.5 million community relief fund.

Augusta National donates $2M for testing, emergency fund

Augusta National Golf Club is donating $2 million for coronavirus relief, chairman Fred Ridley said Monday.

"It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus throughout the city of Augusta and the greater region," Ridley said. "We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years."

The club will give $1 million to Augusta University to help expand testing for COVID-19 and $1 million to the emergency fund to support those in need. The Masters, initially scheduled to begin next week, was postponed.

Steph Curry, Simone Biles among stars donating gear

Sports stars from around the world are donating signed gear to an auction raising money for COVID-19 relief. Stephen Curry, Simone Biles, Rob Gronkowski and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are among the sports figures contributing items to the fund. Anyone who donates $25 is eligible to win.

Texans’ Laremy Tunsil commits $250K for those struggling with bills

Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil has committed up to $250,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, he announced on social media. It includes donations to the Florida Gateway Food Bank in his hometown and the Star of Hope Mission in Houston.

Tunsil said he’ll also help those struggling to pay bills. His team will go over the requests and give on a “need basis” through April 5.

Milwaukee mascot maker produces medical masks

The Milwaukee-based Olympus Group usually makes signs, banners and flags for sports stadiums, trade shows and amusement parks. They also make mascots, such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Bucky the Badger and the Racing Sausages at Brewers games. With sports on hold, the company is instead manufacturing 100,000 face shields for local hospitals.

Olympus is producing thousands per day at or below cost and it’s a “great way to keep paying our staff,” CEO Brian Adam told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Our culture and our beliefs wouldn't be to profit off something like this," Adam said. "We're trying to cover our time and materials. ... If we can do that ... we'll call that a major win."

MSG will pay workers through April

Madison Square Garden will pay the workers at its venues through May 3, the company told staff per Ian Begley of SNYtv. The New York Knicks and Rangers are some of the final major sports teams to commit to paying hourly workers.

In note sent to event staff, MSG said it will pay workers at its multiple venues at minimum thru 5/3. A relief fund has also been established to help employees in need w/$1 million donation from MSG, $1 million from Dolan Family Foundation and $300,000 from MSG management team. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 28, 2020

MSG will also establish a relief fund to help employees. The Dolan Family Foundation, Knicks’ owner James Dolan’s group, will contribute $1 million.

Deshaun Watson feeding nurses, doctors fighting coronavirus in Houston

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson catered both lunch and dinner for nurses and doctors at Ben Taub Hospital near NRG Stadium in Houston on Friday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Watson brought in 200 lunches from Sticky’s Chicken, per the report, and was planning to bring in another 200 meals for dinner on Friday night.

Clippers’ Steve Ballmer donates more than $25M

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, are donating more than $25 million to relief efforts in Los Angeles, Seattle and Michigan, the Ballmer Group announced.

The University of Washington Medicine’s Emergency Response Fund will receive $10 million. It will go toward speeded up testing for a potential vaccine.

Carlos Correa donates $500k of medical equipment to Houston hospitals

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa announced on his Instagram on Friday that he’s donating $500,000 of medical equipment to Houston area hospitals to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. The equipment he’s sending includes IV poles, rehab machines, surgical equipment, and much more.

Correa notes that the donation is “temporary,” as the equipment will be sent to poor areas of Central America once it’s no longer needed in Houston.

Anthony Davis joins program to feed L.A. health care workers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis announced a campaign on Saturday called “Feed the Front Lines” that plans to tackle two of the biggest needs amid the coronavirus outbreak — supporting health care workers and local businesses.

Davis pledged to match alongside Lineage Logistics up to $250,000 in donations to buy meals from Los Angeles-area restaurants to feed health care workers in local hospitals.

Thank you Lineage Logistics, @HelpFeedtheFro1 @WCKitchen for helping me help the community. Thankful that together we are getting jobs to the great Staples Center staff and meals from local restaurants to our heroes in healthcare. pic.twitter.com/8D9iKtjVwm — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 27, 2020

MLB halts jersey production to make masks for hospitals

MLB and Fanatics — the company that makes baseball jerseys — have halted uniform production to make masks and gowns for hospitals. Fanatics’ Michael Rubin announced the news on Twitter on Thursday.

(Thread):



Woke up in the middle of the night last week with idea of converting our @Fanatics factory in PA that makes official @MLB jerseys into a facility that makes much needed masks and gowns and then donating them to help fight this horrendous virus. pic.twitter.com/r6FAxUdlgH — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) March 26, 2020

Fanatics plans to make one million masks and gowns to give out around Pennsylvania. The company hopes it can expand mask and gown distribution to New Jersey and New York as well.

Federer family makes pledge to Swiss families

Tennis great Roger Federer and his wife Mirka pledged on Thursday to donate 1 million Swiss Francs to help vulnerable families in his home nation of Switzerland. He touted the donation as “just a start” while encouraging others to join his family in helping out.

Chandler Jones donates 150,000 meals to food banks

Chandler Jones of the Arizona Cardinals is making a big donation to help people struggling with hunger and food shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s donating more than 150,000 meals to food banks in both Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, NY.

"These are really tough times and it is important for me to do my part and help out both here in Arizona and back at home in New York," Jones said via the Cardinals website. "There are a lot of people in need and everything we can do as a community makes a difference."

Brees family donates $5M

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced a $5 million donation on March 26 to coronavirus relief in Louisiana.

The couple is partnering with food banks, health systems, eateries and delivery companies to provide 10,000 meals per day for those in need “for as long as it takes.”

Wizards, Capitals to pay employees for April

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, will pay their part-time employees for the five games suspended in April. They had already said they’d pay employees for 15 schedule games and events in March.

Monica Dixon, chief administrative officer and president of external affairs, said, via the Washington Post:

“Our ownership group and leadership team are in total agreement that this is the right thing to do.” “The entire MSE family is focused on preparing for when we eventually come back,” Dixon said. “We are going to come out of this better and stronger because we have the strength and depth on our team to weather this crisis.”

The payments for games over both months total $1.2 million. Chairman Ted Leonsis told full-time staff to continue preparing for the rest of the NHL and NBA seasons. The WNBA currently plans to begin its season as scheduled in mid-May.

Christian Yelich, Jared Goff among athletes donating 100,000 meals

California Strong — a charity made up of prominent athletes — has announced a donation of 100,000 meals to Feeding America. The group released a video on Twitter on Wednesday, announcing the news. Ryan Braun, Jared Goff, Mike Moustakas and Christian Yelich are among those involved in the charity, as is Mike Attanasio, son of Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio.

A message from CA Strong founders Ryan Braun, @christianyelich, @jaredgoff, @moosetacos8, and @MikeyAttanasio. We’ll be donating 100,000 meals through @FeedingAmerica and have a number of initiatives in the works to help make the biggest impact possible during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/l0fmXVuegE — California Strong (@CAstrongfund) March 25, 2020

Bills donate $1.2 million to help Western New York

The Buffalo Bills and owner Kim Pegula have donated $1.2 million to assist Western New York. The team issued a statement Wednesday, saying the money will go toward community aid to help those affected by the coronavirus.

Terry and Kim Pegula have announced at least $1.2 million in community aid to be provided to WNYers in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.



>> https://t.co/u1WKv9M3m5 pic.twitter.com/vbqTPvLK4f — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 25, 2020

Pegula said she wanted to give “immediate assistance to those in need and those fighting on the front lines.”

NBC to air iconic SNF games starting March 30

You can watch some famous football games on NBC Sports Network starting Monday. NBC announced Wednesday that it would re-air some of the best Sunday Night Football games over the next week and continue the practice on Sunday nights through April.

NBCSN will air two games a night from March 30-April 5 and Monday night’s games will both include Peyton Manning. The first game at 7 p.m. ET will be a 2006 matchup between Eli Manning and the New York Giants and Peyton’s Indianapolis Colts and the second game at 9:30 p.m. will be between the Broncos and New England Patriots from 2013.

The week of games will conclude Sunday evening with the Patriots’ 2018 regular-season win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. After the week is over, NBC will air one game on each of the following three Sunday nights.

You can view NBC’s schedule in full here.

Sinclair is advancing sports network freelancers

Sinclair is going to provide cash advances to the nearly 1,000 people who work freelance for the Fox Sports regional networks that it acquired. The move comes after those freelancers were left without work when all North American sports leagues went on hiatus.

The advances are $2,500 and, as you can imagine, will have to be paid back through future game checks by those who take them. So this isn’t totally good news, unfortunately.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan donates $1 million to help Florida

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan wants to help those affected by the coronavirus. Khan donated $1 million to relief efforts in Florida on Tuesday.

Owner Shad Khan donates $1 million to support northeast Florida's response to the COVID-19 crisis.



Read more ⤵ — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) March 24, 2020

That donation will be spread among multiple organizations. The First Coast Relief Fund will receive $400,000, two food organizations will receive $75,000, Jacksonville schools will get $50,000 and the local American Red Cross will also receive $50,000. Khan said it was his “privilege to help.”

New Orleans aquarium names baby penguin after Zion Williamson

The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans had a new adorable African penguin chick hatch last month, and decided to pay homage to the city’s newest sports star.

The aquarium named the penguin Zion, after New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson.

Naturally, it had to share some incredibly cute pictures of the newborn chick to Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo donates €1 million to supplies hospitals with equipment

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent have donated €1 million to make sure three hospitals in Portugal have the equipment needed to deal with the coronavirus.

Ronaldo and his agent have donated €1M to finance three intensive care units in Portugal to help during the pandemic 👏 pic.twitter.com/J80jrIdWhf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2020

The donation from Ronaldo, 35, will include “20 beds, ventilators, heart monitors, infusion pumps and syringes,” according to the Independent. Ronaldo is currently in self isolation with his family after his Juventus teammate, Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.

Joel Embiid pledges $500k for COVID-19 relief, Sixers employees

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers announced on Tuesday that he is pledging $500,000 toward COVID-19 relief in his community — but he didn’t stop there.

Philadelphia 76ers star @JoelEmbiid has decided to pledge $500K to COVID-19 medical relief—to help survival and protection efforts in the community. AND he’s committed to helping Sixers employees who will suffer financial hardship in light of the franchise’s salary reductions. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 24, 2020

Embiid’s donation to support Sixers employees comes less than a day after it was reported that the Sixers, owned by billionaire private equity investor Josh Harris, would be “temporarily” cutting the salaries of at-will employees making more than $50,000 by 20 percent starting in April. It’s being billed as a cost saving measure for the Sixers during the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that Harris is a literal billionaire who can afford to continue to fully pay his staff.

Embiid wants to help the employees of the only organization he’s ever played for, even though the very owner of that organization has a decidedly different plan.

Ben Roethlisberger helps Pittsburgh-area restaurant with gift card purchase

Local, non-chain restaurants all over the country are struggling to stay open and pay staff with the many shelter-in-place orders that are now in effect. Juliano’s Italian Restaurant just outside of Pittsburgh is one of those restaurants, but Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just gave them some much-needed help. Juliano’s owner Nick Scalise told a local radio station that Roethlisberger bought a “significant” number of gift cards, which will allow him to keep his full staff at the restaurant for the time being.

Scalise said that Roethlisberger wasn’t looking for publicity, and plans to give the gift cards out to people who need them.

Packers establish $1.5M fund

The Green Bay Packers established a Packers Give Back relief fund totaling $1.5 million to assist in Brown County, which will get $1 million, and the Milwaukee area, which will get the rest.

"We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they'll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time.”

The Brown County fund is through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and the organization will work with the Packers to best direct the funds. The team already gave $300,000 to the local United Way.

Vikings players donate to emergency funds

The Minnesota Vikings released details about three players’ initiatives to give back to the community during the pandemic.

Receiver Adam Thielen and his wife, Caitlin, have donated $25,000 to Harvest Heartland to help serve nutritious food to young people in the community while they’re away from school. The donation was made through the Thielen Foundation.

Linebacker Anthony Barr is offering emergency $500 grants to current of former scholarship participants of his Raise the Barr foundation, which helps single parents complete postsecondary education. He said on Instagram all grants will be approved and as of Monday had already paid out $17,000 to 30 applicants in the first 24 hours.

Former linebacker Chad Greenway and his wife, Jenni, partnered with The Sheridan Story to provide food to children at more than 30 districts that consists of more than 87,000 students who receive free or reduced lunch. As part of the Lead the Way Foundation, the couple kicked off a Hunger Relief Campaign with an initial $10,000 donation. Each $100 feeds 25 children.

Steelers give $100,000 to United Way

The Pittsburgh Steelers are donating $100,000 to the United Way Emergency Basic Needs Fund that helps families impacted economically by COVID-19. It also helps a formalized arrangement with the Allegheny County Health Department, which is receiving calls about CDC guidelines, health and getting necessities.

“We are grateful for the efforts of all the heroes, volunteers and first responders during this crisis, and we hope this donation will assist the United Way in their efforts,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement.

Jets and Johnson family donate $1 million to United Way

The New York Jets and the Johnson family donated $1 million to the United Way. That donation will go toward a number of things, including the United Way’s COVID-19 Community Fund.

In a statement, Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said the donation would be used for “helping those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak."

The Johnson family has owned the Jets since 2000.

Anthony Rizzo’s foundation delivers food to hospital staff and patients

Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo is making sure hospital staff and patients get some food. The Anthony Rizzo Foundation delivered 150 meals to staff and patients at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on Monday.

We expanded our Hope44 Meals program & delivered 150 meals to the staff & patients @JDCHospital. We r proud to support the staff who show up every day to care for our ❤️ones.



Stay tuned for another delivery today!!!



Text Hope44 to 52000 to donate $20 & keep this program going! pic.twitter.com/tlrE0pmf7f — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) March 23, 2020

Rizzo also announced the program would expand to other hospitals in the days to come. He thanked everyone who has donated to help the foundation make a difference.

Chiney Ogwumike honors Kobe Bryant with birthday donations

Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike spent her 28th birthday indoors, just like most of the nation did Saturday. But unlike others, she spent her evening sifting through direct messages and choosing 28 families to each receive $100 donations in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, whose numbers 2 and 8 combine for 28.

“I know $100 is not a lot, but I don’t have a Kevin Love type of contract so I want to do what I can,” Ogwumike said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I just felt that was the right thing to do instead of spending $2,800 on a Chanel purse, which would be nice. This is what makes my heart feel better during this crazy time.”

Nets’ Kyrie Irving donates to Feeding America

On his 28th birthday, Nets guard Kyrie Irving announced he will donate $323,000 to Feeding America. Irving made the announcement on his Instagram.

The $323,000 amount signifies Irving’s birthday and is an homage to his late friend, Kobe Bryant.

Irving also said he and Feeding America have partnered together to distribute 250,000 meals across the New York City area.

Pirates players send 400 pizzas to feed staff at local hospital

Pittsburgh Pirates players found a brilliant way to support local businesses while helping the doctors, nurses, janitors, and administrative staff who are on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus. A group of players ordered 400 pizzas from two different local pizzerias on Monday and sent them to a local Pittsburgh hospital for lunch.

Pirates players purchased 400+ pizzas (plus pasta) from Slice on Broadway and Pizzeria Davide today and had it delivered to Allegheny General Hospital for lunch.



Players came up with the idea on their own to show support for hospital workers and a couple local businesses. pic.twitter.com/MGroxlS8bM — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) March 23, 2020

This wasn’t an idea the Pirates organization came up with. The players hatched this and carried it out all on their own. Pitcher Jameson Taillon spoke on behalf of the players who helped organize the pizza delivery, and he was thrilled that they could help people in their community who may be hurting right now.

Pirates player rep Jameson Taillon: "We thought this was a way to help. Two birds with one stone. We can help local restaurants. We can help the hospitals and the workers and show our appreciation. We started throwing the idea around, and everyone got excited and made it happen." — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) March 23, 2020

Browns owners pledge $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief in Ohio

On behalf of the Haslam family, Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam pledged $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief funds in the state of Ohio on Monday. $1 million will go to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and $500,000 will go to the Columbus Foundation's Emergency Response Fund. The Cleveland fund is focusing on complementing the work already being done by public health officials, and the Columbus fund is focused on helping those who are experiencing financial difficulties during the pandemic.

Rams to host telethon to raise money for those impacted by virus

The Los Angeles Rams are going to host a virtual telethon Tuesday to benefit the LA Regional Food Bank and the United Way Pandemic Relief Fund.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff announced the telethon on the team’s Twitter page Sunday.

A message from @JaredGoff16.



Join us in helping our neighbors in need this Tuesday. All proceeds from our virtual teLAthon will benefit @LAFoodBank + @LAUnitedWay Pandemic Relief Fund.



Details » https://t.co/5Xz1SKSqny pic.twitter.com/LwMS1dKgJu — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 22, 2020

All proceeds from the event — which will be held Tuesday — will go toward those two organizations. The Rams listed more information on their website, including how others can donate to the cause.

Adrian Peterson donates $100,000 to provide meals in Houston

Washington running back Adrian Peterson is helping people in his hometown. Peterson and his wife, Ashley, donated $100,000 to provide meals to students and seniors in Houston.

In our efforts to battle the COVID-19 outbreak in our hometown of Houston, we are donating $100,000 to further aid and support senior citizens and students.



We encourage everyone who is capable to pay it forward and help those in this critical time of need. #MealsByAAPFF pic.twitter.com/K4YbdvtoN0 — Adrian & Ashley Peterson Family Foundation (@AAPFFoundation) March 21, 2020

The Petersons donated to Meals on Wheels America and the Houston Independent School District Foundation. They also asked others to “pay it forward and help those in this critical time of need.”

Christian Pulisic announces donation to Feeding America

United States men’s national soccer team member Christian Pulisic is trying to help those in need. Pulisic, along with Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, have donated to Feeding America.

Pulisic made that announcement in a video on Twitter.

Perhaps more importantly, Pulisic challenged his USMNT teammates and members of the US women’s team and others to donate to the cause. We’ll see if Pulisic’s video starts a trend.

Zach LaVine donates 12,500 meals to the city of Seattle

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine knows it’s important to remember where you can from. LaVine, 25, has decided to donate 12,500 meals to the city of Seattle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LaVine — who grew up in Bothell, which is roughly 20 minutes away from Seattle — announced the news on Twitter.

I want to do my part and help my communities as much as I can during this difficult time. I’m starting off by committing 12,500 meals to the city of Seattle with @FeedingAmerica. As you know, I grew up here in Seattle and will always be #seattlestrong — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) March 21, 2020

LaVine is partnering with Feeding America to make the donation. Seattle is among the cities hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Steve Ballmer donates $1 million to fight coronavirus

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has donated $1 million to local community groups in California amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Ballmer, 63, plans to distribute that money to a number of organizations. He donated $250,000 to the Los Angeles County Office of Education and to the Los Angeles Unified School District. As part of the donation, Ballmer will gives $100,000 to assist the homeless and $150,000 to an organization that supports low-income workers. Ballmer has not decided what to do with the remaining $250,000.

Ballmer has also pledged to donate $3 million to help those in the Seattle area. Ballmer made his fortune working for Microsoft in Seattle.

CBS to air classic March Madness games

If you’re still reeling over the news that there won’t be a college basketball tournament this year, CBS Sports is helping alleviate the pain. The “NCAA Tournament Rewind” starts Saturday at noon ET. Most of the slate is championship games, but the lone regional final is a doozy: Duke vs. Kentucky in 1992 ... aka when Christian Laettner etched “the shot” into fans’ memories forever.

The 1982 championship showdown between Georgetown and UNC is also slated — hard to turn down classic Michael Jordan.

The nostalgic weekend airings are a great reason to stock up on beer, snacks and feel a little bit of sports comfort.





Buzzer beaters.

Historic upsets.

Unforgettable shots.



This weekend, we’re bringing you some classic NCAA Tournament games on CBS. pic.twitter.com/EwNQIXp2GF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2020

Luka Doncic, Mark Cuban, Dwight Powell join forces

Mark Cuban and two of his Dallas Mavericks players announced a $500,000 donation from the Mavericks Foundation to benefit “childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort during this unprecedented time.”

The money will help workers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Mark Cuban, Luka Dončić and Dwight Powell have teamed up with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation to donate $500,000 to support childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort during this unprecedented time. pic.twitter.com/6yBsKCs7f5 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 20, 2020

Falcons’ Arthur Blank leads NFL donations with $5.4M

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Friday nearly $5.4 million in funding will go toward recovery assistance during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds, spearheaded by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, will go toward organizations providing support throughout Georgia, where he also owns MLS club Atlanta United, and Montana, where he owns two ranches.

Meanwhile, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper announced that he has donated $2.65 million “to help the local community in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic” with proceeds benefiting the regional COVID-19 Response Fund, the Atrium Health Foundation, the Novant Health Foundation and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Foundation.

The Baltimore Ravens and owner Stephen Bisciotti have donated $1 million split between The Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

Larry Ogunjobi working with Cleveland Food Bank

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi announced on Friday that he’s partnering with the Cleveland Food Bank to donate 100,000 meals to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic while asking for others to chip in.

In light of the current circumstances, many people across the world need our help, especially children. I am supporting my local community in Cleveland by donating 100,000 meals with @clefoodbank.

Please join me in lending a helping hand and support @feedingamerica. pic.twitter.com/lJYiUqUVEE — Larry Ogunjobi (@Mr_Ogunjobi) March 20, 2020

“No impact is too big or small, Ogunjobi said. “I encourage you to join me as well as many others as we help those in their time of need.”

Shaq surprises first-graders in online class

It’s been tough for everyone, but certainly for young children who don’t understand why their lives have suddenly halted. They no longer get to see their friends in person and have had to learn, along with teachers and parents, how to adjust to online teaching.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal decided to join one first-grade class this week and shocked both teach, parents and students alike with a simple “hello” on the video call. Their reactions were priceless.

Shaquille O'Neal ventured into online education. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Baby Stephen A. Smith is back

Thank you, filter gods, for always delivering when it comes to Stephen A. Smith. And we’re glad to see Smith embracing the baby filter, because it makes for incredible ESPN content.

Dropping another episode of Baby Stephen A pic.twitter.com/vQh1ILXYtO — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 18, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic donates to Italy research hospital

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who announced he was leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy last fall, started a GoFundMe to raise money for the medical professionals in Italy.

Ibrahimovic set a goal of approximately $1.1 million and himself donated more than $100,000. Teammates also donated.

In this dramatic moment for Italy, we created a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals.I count on the generosity of my colleagues and of those who want to make even a small donation. Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! https://t.co/6o2cvUwEK6 pic.twitter.com/xhwECFFNTA — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 18, 2020

The money will go toward Humanitas to “help strengthen the intensive care emergency unites of Milano, Bergamo, Castellanza and Torino’s hospitals.” The pandemic has hit the county especially hard with more than 35,000 confirmed cases and 3,000 deaths as of Wednesday, per the BBC.

Kyle Kuzma helping seniors in Flint, Michigan

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma headed home for his contributions amid the coronavirus crisis, partnering with the YMCA in Flint, Michigan to give more than 550 meals a week to seniors impacted by the virus.

The entire program will reportedly run for six weeks.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma says he is partnering with YMCA in Flint, Mich., to donate meals to seniors impacted by coronavirus pandemic. Program will provide dinner & a snack nightly starting March 23 and will run at least 6 weeks. Expected to provide more than 550 meals per week. — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 19, 2020

Jason Heyward donates $200K to coronavirus relief

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward joined the giving on Wednesday, donating $200,000 to charities helping soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

$100,000 will reportedly fund supplies and meals for families affected by the virus, while $100,000 will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

More good deeds from MLB players.



Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward plans to donate $200,000 to coronavirus relief in Chicago: $100,000 to MASK, which is collecting supplies and meals for families affected by the virus, and $100,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 18, 2020

Freddie Freeman donates to food bank, Giving Kitchen and Salvation Army

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is making multiple donations to help those in the Atlanta area who are dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus. Freeman, 30, gave $50,000 to Atlanta Community Food Bank, $50,000 to Giving Kitchen — an organization that helps service workers — and $25,000 to the Salvation Army.

On Tuesday, Freeman’s division mate, Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle, also donated money to a food bank in the D.C. area. Doolittle and his wife, Eireann Dolan, donated $10,000.

League Pass and Game Pass are currently free

The NFL and NBA are doing their duty to help keep people in their in their homes during self-isolation announcing on Wednesday that their digital viewing platforms will be free for at least the next month. NFL Game Pass is free until May 31, and NBA League Pass is free until April 22.

Both platforms offer a mix of recent games, archived games, and additional content. In one day you could relive Super Bowl LII, and follow it with Zion Williamson’s NBA debut. Sign up for Game Pass on the NFL’s website, and League Pass on the NBA’s website.

Luis Rojas surprises devoted Mets fan with call after cancer diagnosis

A New York Mets fan named Ally Henglein took to Twitter to make a request of the Mets: could someone from the team call her grandmother, a longtime fan who was just diagnosed with terminal cancer?

Please retweet & tag @Mets , it would mean the world to my Gammy💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/p1x3MaWV4L — ally (@allyhenglein) March 17, 2020

Ally’s grandmother, Kathleen Selig, might be the biggest Mets fan out there. She’s been a fan since the team was founded in the 1960s, has traveled to see them play, talks about them all the time, and always wears Mets gear when she leaves the house. Ally wanted someone from the Mets to contact Kathleen to lift her spirits after the diagnosis, and thankfully the Mets didn’t let her down.

Update: Luis Rojas just gave my Gammy a call! She couldn’t hold back tears, she didn’t think it was real until she heard his voice💙🧡Thank you to the @Mets You gave my Gammy the strength she needs to get through this. https://t.co/KobRCM3Wcu — ally (@allyhenglein) March 18, 2020

Mets manager Luis Rojas called Kathleen on Wednesday morning, and according to Ally’s tweet, Kathleen was so happy and overwhelmed that she started crying.

Russell Willson, Ciara donating one million meals to Seattle food bank

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are donating one million meals to a local Seattle food bank, Seattle Food LifeLine, to assist in the ongoing coronavirus relief efforts. The couple announced their generous donation in a video on Wilson’s Instagram.

Sean Doolittle, wife begin food bank donation campaign

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle and his wife, writer and philanthropist Eireann Dolan, donated $10,000 to help the Capital Area Food Bank, the Washington, D.C. region’s largest hunger relief organization. The donation equates to about 25,000 meals, which the couple has asked fans to match.

$1 can make 2.5 meals so even a small donation can make a big impact. With kids out of school, many families can’t rely on school lunches and some parents aren’t able to work right now. @foodbankmetrodc also provides meals to seniors as well. (All while social distancing!) — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) March 17, 2020

Doolittle and Dolan are asking for a total of 50,000 meals to be donated for the more than 400,000 children and families who face hunger in the region.

Lynx, Timberwolves pledge up to $1M for game-day staff

Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor announced a relief fund of up to $1 million for part-time game day employees at Target Center, where the professional basketball teams play.

Led by Glen Taylor, the Timberwolves and Lynx have pledged to donate up to $1 million in a relief fund for the part-time gameday staff at Target Center. pic.twitter.com/btWIAPyLFx — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) March 17, 2020

The teams said in a statement they had been working to bring the plan to fruition this past week and it will provide financial assistance to “hundreds” of employees. The Timberwolves’ season is currently suspended. They had nine home games left on the schedule.

The Lynx’ season-opener is currently scheduled for May 15. The WNBA has said it is monitoring the situation, and will adjust accordingly as the season gets closer.

MLB teams pledge $1M each to ballpark employees

Each of the 30 MLB teams pledged $1 million on Tuesday to ballpark employees who will lose wages by the season being postponed.

"Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement given to ESPN.

Individual clubs will announce details around their pledges due to the need to coordinate around state and local laws, Manfred said. The Mariners announced their fund shortly before the league did. More than half of the known cases in the United States are in the state of Washington, per the New York Times, with Seattle and King County hit particularly hard.

Mar. 16: Sports arenas donate unused food to charities and shelters

With thousands of pounds of food at risk of going to waste, sports arenas across the country are finding a good use for them, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Eisenberg.

Today along with our friends at @LevyRestaurants we donated 2,800 pounds of food to @urbangleaners that would have otherwise gone to waste due to recently canceled events. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OtggD7hbXM — Moda Center (@ModaCenter) March 14, 2020

We are grateful to our great education partners @SacramentoKings for donating perishable food for families impacted by coronavirus in @NatomasUSD @officialSCUSD & @TwinRiversUSD. District food services teams will package food and meals for families in need in those districts. pic.twitter.com/sZlHTHQltc — Dave Gordon (@SuptDaveGordon) March 15, 2020

The arenas of the Los Angeles Lakers Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and more have donated incredible amounts of food, topped by the Atlanta Hawks sending 12,000 pounds to Goodr, an organization that aims to reduce waste and end hunger.

Zion Williamson catches up on reading with brother

The New Orleans Pelicans’ No. 1 pick has been busy with rehab and a rookie of the year campaign. But with the league suspended, he’s spending time with his little brother, Noah, and catching up on reading.

“There’s nothing like a good book, especially when reading to my little brother. We work hard all year long and although we want to be out on the court, it’s great to have quality family time. Stay home and be safe all.” -@Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/ib6cWx7Cjm — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2020

MLB, Stephen Curry donate to emergency food services

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools across the nation to close for weeks. Millions of children depend on the free breakfast and lunches they get while at school and districts are scrambling to make sure their students are fed.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, announced that their foundation will donate to organizations in Oakland getting children meals while school is closed.

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell also donated to the Granite School District in Salt Lake City.

“My mom’s career in education made me value children and the importance of academics, and I want to make sure that kids can continue to eat a meal while they can’t go to school,” he said in a statement.

MLB and the MLB Players Association announced a joint donation of $1 million split evenly between Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America. Funds will be distributed to member food banks in high need around the country to help feed children and families impacted, per the release. Meals on Wheels will also help provide in-home meals to vulnerable senior citizens.

NFL star J.J. Watt and NWSL star Kealia Ohai, who were married earlier this year, donated money for $1 million meals in Houston.

NWSL’s Red Stars design quarantine programming

The NWSL season is scheduled to begin on time in April, though preseason matches were canceled. But while everyone else is at home in quarantine, the Chicago Red Stars communications team has found a way to keep fans — er, their kids? — entertained.

Tomorrow's programming is jam packed with fun for fans of all ages. Tune in! #MyKindOfContent pic.twitter.com/sGZWpXcaFp — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) March 16, 2020

The night time bed story sounds quite comforting in these uncertain times. Head coach Rory Dames already picked out the book.

NBA players, teams start funds for workers

Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin are among the many players pledging money toward employees at their respective NBA arenas. Teams have joined in with funds to make sure the hourly workers don’t lose out on income due to the suspension.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban first pledged to help employees the night the league announced the move and Love put out a call to players the following day.

