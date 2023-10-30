Sports Equinox is today! MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL all in action for only time in 2023

If you're a major sports fan, today is the day for you.

Monday, Oct. 30 will be a rare day in the sports calendar, as the four major professional sports in the U.S. − the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL − will all be in action, meaning the day is an official sports equinox. It will be the 30th time to ever happen, and it will be the only time it occurs in 2023.

October is typically the perfect time for the sports event to happen, as the NFL regular season is approaching its halfway point, the NHL and NBA seasons are just beginning and MLB is in its World Series race.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will host the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football."

What is the sports equinox?

The first sports equinox occurred on Oct. 17, 1971, and in recent years, has become more common, as there's been at least one every year since 2015, including when Los Angeles hosted five professional sporting events in one day. The last sports equinox happened nearly a year ago on Oct. 31, 2022, as there were three last year.

2023 sports equinox games

There are 22 games on the schedule for Monday, headlined by the World Series and "Monday Night Football." In the NBA, two Eastern Conference title contenders will meet when the Miami Heat visit the Milwaukee Bucks. In the NHL, the Boston Bruins will host the Florida Panthers for the first time since the record-setting Bruins were stunned by the Panthers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Here are the games of the 2023 sports equinox and times in ET:

MLB

World Series Game 3: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m.

NFL

NBA

NHL

