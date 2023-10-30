Sports Equinox is today! MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL all in action for only time in 2023
If you're a major sports fan, today is the day for you.
Monday, Oct. 30 will be a rare day in the sports calendar, as the four major professional sports in the U.S. − the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL − will all be in action, meaning the day is an official sports equinox. It will be the 30th time to ever happen, and it will be the only time it occurs in 2023.
October is typically the perfect time for the sports event to happen, as the NFL regular season is approaching its halfway point, the NHL and NBA seasons are just beginning and MLB is in its World Series race.
What is the sports equinox?
The first sports equinox occurred on Oct. 17, 1971, and in recent years, has become more common, as there's been at least one every year since 2015, including when Los Angeles hosted five professional sporting events in one day. The last sports equinox happened nearly a year ago on Oct. 31, 2022, as there were three last year.
2023 sports equinox games
There are 22 games on the schedule for Monday, headlined by the World Series and "Monday Night Football." In the NBA, two Eastern Conference title contenders will meet when the Miami Heat visit the Milwaukee Bucks. In the NHL, the Boston Bruins will host the Florida Panthers for the first time since the record-setting Bruins were stunned by the Panthers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Here are the games of the 2023 sports equinox and times in ET:
MLB
World Series Game 3: Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m.
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m.
NBA
Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.
Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.
Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.
Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.
Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sports Equinox 2023: MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL all in action today