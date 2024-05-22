Advertisement

Sports Betting Line

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE

LINE

O/U

UNDERDOG

at MINNESOTA

4 1/2

(206 1/2)

Dallas

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

Detroit

-120

at KANSAS CITY

+102

at HOUSTON

-190

LA Angels

+160

at TAMPA BAY

-130

Boston

+110

at N.Y YANKEES

-162

Seattle

+136

at TORONTO

-235

Chicago White Sox

+194

National League

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

San Francisco

-120

at PITTSBURGH

+102

Milwaukee

-138

at MIAMI

+118

San Diego

-130

at CINCINNATI

+110

Atlanta

-138

at CHICAGO CUBS

+118

at LA DODGERS

-290

Arizona

+235

Interleague

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

Baltimore

-126

at ST. LOUIS

+108

Minnesota

-138

at WASHINGTON

+118

N.Y Mets

OFF

at CLEVELAND

OFF

at PHILADELPHIA

-126

Texas

+108

at OAKLAND

-138

Colorado

+118

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

at N.Y RANGERS

OFF

Florida

OFF

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

The Associated Press

