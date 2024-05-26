Sports Betting Line
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE
LINE
O/U
UNDERDOG
Boston
8
(222 1/2)
at INDIANA
MLB
Monday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at BALTIMORE
-162
Boston
+136
Toronto
-200
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
+168
at MINNESOTA
-148
Kansas City
+126
at SEATTLE
OFF
Houston
OFF
National League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at CINCINNATI
-124
St. Louis
+106
at ATLANTA
-225
Washington
+188
at MILWAUKEE
OFF
Chicago Cubs
OFF
LA Dodgers
-156
at N.Y METS
+132
Philadelphia
-116
at SAN FRANCISCO
-102
at SAN DIEGO
OFF
Miami
OFF
Interleague
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at COLORADO
OFF
Cleveland
OFF
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at EDMONTON
-126
Dallas
+105
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
The Associated Press