Sports Betting Line

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
NBA

Monday

FAVORITE

LINE

O/U

UNDERDOG

Boston

8

(222 1/2)

at INDIANA

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

at BALTIMORE

-162

Boston

+136

Toronto

-200

at CHICAGO WHITE SOX

+168

at MINNESOTA

-148

Kansas City

+126

at SEATTLE

OFF

Houston

OFF

National League

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

at CINCINNATI

-124

St. Louis

+106

at ATLANTA

-225

Washington

+188

at MILWAUKEE

OFF

Chicago Cubs

OFF

LA Dodgers

-156

at N.Y METS

+132

Philadelphia

-116

at SAN FRANCISCO

-102

at SAN DIEGO

OFF

Miami

OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

at COLORADO

OFF

Cleveland

OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE

LINE

UNDERDOG

LINE

at EDMONTON

-126

Dallas

+105

